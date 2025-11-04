Europe’s founders unite: new Fund aims to build Europe’s first trillion-dollar tech giants

Today over 100 founders and operators from across Europe have joined forces to launch United Founders, a new Pre-Seed and Seed-stage fund dedicated to supporting deeptech and emerging tech startups.

United Founders was created by Vít Horký — the entrepreneur behind B2B startup Brand Embassy (acquired by US software group Nice in 2019) — and Jakub Havrlant, founder of Rockaway Capital. They’ve brought together a founding team of former entrepreneurs operating across major European hubs, including the UK, France, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, and Central Europe.



The fund’s members include lead entrepreneurs from 26 countries including Florian Seibel, co-founder of Quantum Systems; and Christina Mace-Turner, known for her roles at Apple and Flipboard.



Also among the mentors are André Petry, founder of Tacto; Liina Laas, Partner at The Better Fund; and Michal Pechouček, former CTO of Avast. They are joined by leaders such as Laurent Philonenko, who previously held senior positions at Cisco and Asana, and Sébastien Borget, co-founder of The Sandbox.



The fund plans to write cheques of up to €1 million for startups working on hardware, dual-use innovation, and medtech solutions.

Its early investments include Israeli startup Wonderful, which develops customer-facing automation tools, and German healthtech company Every Health.



“No European tech company has surpassed €100 billion in valuation in the past 50 years,” said Vít Horký, General Partner of United Founders.

“Our ambition is for Europe to create its own trillion-dollar giants like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Nvidia, and Meta.”



“I’m delighted to join United Founders’ exceptional team and Founder Force community,” said Tony Kypreos, Managing Partner for the UK and Entrepreneur in Residence at the London Institute for Healthcare Engineering.

