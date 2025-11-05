Kabilio raises €4M to streamline accountant–client collaboration via AI

Barcelona-based Kabilio, which applies AI to automate accounting and tax processes, has closed a €4 million pre-seed round led by Visionaries Club and Picus Capital. The round includes €200,000 in public funding from ENISA, making it one of Spain’s largest pre-seed financings.

In Spain, there are an estimated 65,000 accounting and tax advisory firms serving millions of SMEs and self-employed workers. Current workflows show inefficiencies: clients often collect and submit information manually, which, given operational pressures, may arrive late or incomplete. These issues intensify during quarterly peaks, when advisors must concentrate significant effort on checks and manual data entry within a short window.

Kabilio’s platform streamlines information exchange between firms and clients and automates processing, generating complete entries that integrate with accounting software. Founded in 2024 by Jose Ojeda and Álex Valls, the company uses generative AI to enhance collaboration.

Kabilio reports that nearly 100 accounting firms use its platform, with productivity gains of up to 50 per cent. According to co-CEO Jose Ojeda, firms struggle to attract and retain talent because much of the work is repetitive and clustered around peak periods, and there is hesitation around adopting AI.

It is precisely to change this that we created Kabilio, and the closing of this funding round gives us the definitive push to help these firms alleviate their teams' workload and allow them to focus on providing more value to their clients, which is what they are truly trained for.

The platform comprises three tools: intelligent invoice processing (multi-channel ingestion, complex cases, and account suggestions with a reported 97 per cent accuracy), advanced bank reconciliation (secure links to 99 per cent of Spanish banks, AI-based matching, and a single review workspace)m and a Verifactu-compliant invoicing tool for SMEs and self-employed workers that synchronises data with advisors in real time.

We are experiencing a technological turning point similar to the arrival of software in companies two decades ago. Artificial intelligence will not only optimize processes but will also change the nature of work and the relationship between advisory firms and their clients. Our goal is to build the infrastructure that makes this new paradigm possible,

added Álex Valls, co-CEO and co-founder of Kabilio.

The new funding will enable the company to strengthen its team, develop additional features and products, and accelerate its expansion in the Spanish market.