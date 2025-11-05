Maesn raises €2.3M to expand its Unified API platform

Düsseldorf-based integration platform Maesn has raised €2.3 million to accelerate the development of its Unified API, which enables data exchange across financial and business software.

The funding round was led by get.de, a company builder known for long-term partnerships.

“Maesn is a software solution we as entrepreneurs have searched for many times ourselves,” said Robin Tschöpe, Managing Partner at get.de. “With its abstracted data model and API-first approach, ERP systems and business software such as Sage, DATEV or Visma eAccounting can be integrated easily.”

Existing investors Tiny Supercomputer Investment Company (tiny.vc), NRW.BANK and several private backers also participated in the round. Tiny.vc is known for supporting developer-focused infrastructure and API-driven startups, while NRW.BANK plays a key role in funding high-growth technology ventures in North Rhine-Westphalia.

The company plans to use the funding to expand its platform, enhance AI capabilities, scale go-to-market efforts and strengthen partnerships with SaaS providers and implementation firms.

Maesn aims to tackle one of the biggest challenges facing software providers: the growing need for interoperability between systems such as ERP, accounting, CRM, payroll and billing. Its Unified API allows software teams to integrate and orchestrate financial and business data across platforms far more efficiently. Companies including HubSpot, Tipalti, Findity, Hero and clockin already use Maesn to connect to accounting systems like DATEV, Sage and Exact Online.

The company plans to expand its Unified API to cover more ERP, accounting, payroll and invoicing systems, while growing its ecosystem of partners and scaling customer success and engineering teams.