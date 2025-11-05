Adaptronics raises €3.15M to revolutionise robotic manipulation

Adaptronics, a deeptech startup developing electro-adhesive grippers for robotic systems in industrial automation and space, has raised €3.15 million. The round was led by 360 Capital, with participation from Galaxia, the aerospace technology transfer hub created by CDP Venture Capital’s Tech Transfer fund together with Obloo Ventures, which also invested in the company’s 2023 pre-seed round.

Founded in 2022 as a spin-off from the Università di Bologna by Lorenzo Agostini (CEO), Camilla Conti (COO), and Rocco Vertechy (R&D Lead), Adaptronics aims to transform how robots grasp and interact with objects on Earth and in space.

Adaptronics’ proprietary EAAL (Electro-Active Adhesive Layer) technology enables robots and automated machines to grasp a wide range of objects with high versatility, providing controllable adhesive force on items of varying shapes, sizes, materials, and weights up to several kilograms. The system operates at high speed (activation and release in under 10 ms) and with markedly improved energy efficiency, reported at up to 1,000 times that of standard solutions.

Based on electrostatic forces with integrated tactile feedback, EAAL detects contact and proximity to ensure precise, gentle handling without pneumatic, mechanical, or magnetic components. The product comprises two main elements, an electronic control module and a replaceable gripping unit, which helps lower operational and maintenance costs.

Lorenzo Agostini, CEO of Adaptronics, stated that the funding round represents an important milestone for the company.

It shows investors’ trust in our vision of a deep-tech company developing an enabling technology that spans multiple industries. It will help us speed up our technological innovation path, expand our facilities with a pilot plant, and strengthen the international reach of our products.

The funds will be used to support Adaptronics’ growth by expanding production capacity, accelerating its entry into European markets, and strengthening its organisational structure.