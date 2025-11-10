dotega raises €1.3M to expand proptech for homeowner self-management of shared properties

Stuttgart-based proptech startup dotega has raised €1.3 million in a pre-seed round from High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF) and experienced proptech investors, including the founders of Casavi.

In Germany, about 10 million residential and commercial units are organised as homeowners’ associations (WEGs), a large market with limited digital adoption. Dotega addresses this gap with a scalable platform for complete, legally compliant self-management of small owners’ associations.

The company’s intuitive web app covers core functions such as automated annual statements, legally compliant draft resolutions, transparent financial plans, and digital owners’ meetings. The platform is built on three principles: legal compliance, ease of use, and independence from traditional property managers. It handles key commercial and technical tasks, from billing to meetings, and adds guidance for renovation, value preservation, and energy-efficiency measures.

According to Niklas Mocker, co-founder and managing director of dotega, this funding serves as a clear validation of the company’s approach, demonstrating both the relevance of its solution to a real market need and the confidence it has earned from leading investors.

With the support of HTGF and experienced proptech investors, we can accelerate growth, scale our product, and establish self-management as a real alternative to traditional property management.

The capital will support the digital transformation of self-managed homeowners’ associations in Germany and fuel further expansion of dotega’s platform for smart, compliant self-management.