AI customer support agent startup GetVocal raises $26M

A Paris-headquartered startup which develops AI agents for businesses to use in customer support has raised $26m and says it's working with big-name brands such as Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom.

The Series A funding round in GetVocal was led by Creandum, the Nordic VC firm, with participation from Austrian VC Speedinvest and Elaia, the French deeptech VC.

It means that GetVocal has raised a total of $30m to date and follows its pre-seed investment earlier this year.

AI agents are viewed as the next big thing in AI, carrying out human jobs in areas such as customer service or IT help desk. The 60-strong, remote-first startup with a Paris HQ says it will use the funding for product innovation, market expansion, and company hires. GetVocal says it serves 23 markets, but its stronghold is in France and Portugal.



GetVocal is one of many startups in this competitive field, but claims one distinction is it only deploys AI agents where they work best, ensuring humans are in the loop when crucial decisions are made.



It leverages LLMs along with its own proprietary tech, with its agents specialising in various stages of a customer journey, be it onboarding or retention. It is working with big-name brands, such as Vodafone and Glovo while it is also working on a pilot project with Deutsche Telekom.



GetVocal CEO and Co-founder Roy Moussa, said: “Research by the MIT Media Lab shows that 95 per cent of companies fail to get financial value from AI pilots because they lack the skills, processes, and governance to effectively integrate AI. Our customers are proudly in the five per cent.



“We look forward to restoring confidence in AI agents and offering Europe’s thriving enterprises a pragmatic solution to embed them in their customer experience operations.



"This funding will directly support the continued development of our hybrid workforce management capabilities and enable us to grow our international team and expand our commercial reach across Europe.”



Bruno Machado, senior operations manager, Glovo, said: “Deploying GetVocal has transformed how we serve our community.



“From reactivating users to streamlining management, the results speak for themselves: a five-fold increase in uptime and a 35 per cent increase in deflection, in just weeks. GetVocal is accelerating our growth and ensuring that we remain a platform users can always count on.”

