GetVocal AI raises €2.7m and inks deal with Capita

An AI agent startup has raised €2.7m in a pre-seed funding round and inked a deal with outsourcing giant Capita. AI agents are viewed as the next big thing in AI. They can be described as AI-powered software that carries out human jobs, such as customer service or IT help desk.

GetVocal AI, which is a 14-stong remote-first startup which has an office in Paris, is one of many startups in this competitive field.

GetVocal AI says its infrastructure partly leverages large, language models along with its own proprietary “conversational map graph-based technology”. Its market is for businesses, not retail customers. The agents generated from its infrastructure specialise in various stages of a customer journey, such as onboarding to retention.

So, it has individual agents for specific business tasks, such as customer service, and onboarding. The agents are not completely autonomous and humans do have oversight.

The funding round was led by Speedinvest and Elaia, and it will be used to improve its tech and scale up its commercial team, according to co-founder and CEO Roy Moussa.

GetVocal AI has also announced a strategic partnership with Capita, the outsourcing giant, which will integrate the startup's AI agents into its customer journeys.

Antonin Bertin, co-founder and CTO of Getvocal AI, said:

“Breaking away from legacy IVRs (Interactive Voice Response systems), and going beyond LLM-managed solutions with a prompt and a black-box approach, we’re putting quality and performance at the heart of the customer success journey by offering unparalleled control and accuracy over AI interactions from start to finish.”

