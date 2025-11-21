NexDash raises €5M and launches AI-powered, fully electric road freight carrier

Berlin-based NexDash has secured €5 million in seed funding to build Neo-Carrier for electric trucks, only three months after its founding. The round included participation from Extantia Capital and Clean Energy Ventures.

Heavy-duty trucks account for around 35 per cent of transport-related CO₂ emissions, while over 90 per cent of logistics operators rely on small, ageing diesel fleets with limited capital and low levels of digitalisation. Although electric trucks can offer economic benefits, high upfront costs, operational complexity, and insufficient charging infrastructure have slowed their adoption.

NexDash addresses these challenges with NexOS, an AI-based operating system that coordinates fleets, energy, and financing in real time, forming the digital backbone for electric and, over time, autonomous logistics.

Using a combined model of digitalisation, electrification, and consolidation, NexDash acquires mid-sized logistics operators, accelerates the electrification of their fleets via scalable structured financing, and manages them through its Trucking-as-a-Service (TaaS) platform. This creates a scalable and economically viable model for zero-emission, data-driven freight transport.

Founded by Michael Cassau, previously the founder of tech-rental company Grover, NexDash aims to accelerate the electrification of Europe’s fragmented and under-digitalised road freight sector.

We consolidate, transform, and electrify diesel fleets – building Trucking-as-a-Service made in Europe. The last decade was about neobanks; the next is about neo-carriers,

said Cassau, noting that Germany’s shift to electrification is beginning in the logistics sector.

NexDash will use this round to finance acquisitions, early electric truck deployments, charging infrastructure, and the ongoing development of NexOS as it builds a next-generation, zero-emission logistics network across Europe.