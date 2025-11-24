European tech weekly recap: More than 70 tech funding deals worth over €2.3B

Last week, we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €2.3 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

📊 The top three industries that raised the most were fintech (€849.8 million), e-commerce (€430 million), and healthtech (€293.7 million). Regionally, 🇬🇧 the UK took first place (€892.1 million), followed by 🇳🇱 the Netherlands (€444.9 million) and 🇫🇷 France (€380.5 million).

❗ Let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week, including your handy.csv file, allowing for an even more in-depth analysis.