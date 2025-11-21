Capital on Tap secures £500M, the second round of speakers for the Tech.eu Summit 2026, and how EQT uses AI

This week, we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €2.3 billion and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.
Either way, let's get you up to speed.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇬🇧 Capital on Tap secures £500M funding package
🇳🇱 Picnic raises €430M
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇩🇪 Integral acquires cleverlohn
🇩🇪 The Exploration Company is acquiring Thrustworks
🇬🇧 Belfast software group AuditComply acquired by Toronto's Nulogy
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💸 Sofinnova Partners secures €650M to back breakthroughs in biopharma and medical technology
💰 RCA closes first design & innovation investment fund
🤖 How EQT uses AI to see the startup world differently
🇪🇺 European life sciences VC firm Medicxi closes €500M Fund V
🚲 EIT Urban Mobility reports strong results and new €44M Fund
🗞️ In other (important) news
🚀 Unveiling the Second Round of Speakers for the Tech.eu Summit London 2026!
🇬🇧 UK government announces billions of pounds of AI investment including Sovereign AI Unit
🇩🇪 Pennylane launches in Germany, plans 100 hires
⚛️ The biggest European quantum tech deals in H1 2025
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇪🇺 Europe at a “crossroads” as it is called to power its first trillion-euro tech company
🚘 The Twingo E-Tech is more than a car — it’s Renault’s blueprint for competing with China
🤖 When anything is possible: what creatives should make in the age of AI
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇬🇧 InvenireX secures £2M to commercialise its disease detection platform
🇮🇹 Overlab closes €450,000 pre-seed round to accelerate European industry
🇬🇧 Sencillo raises £350K+ to help UK families navigate rising education costs
🇩🇪 Integral secures funding to advance its AI accounting and payroll platform
Would you like to write the first comment?Login to post comments