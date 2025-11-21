General

Capital on Tap secures £500M, the second round of speakers for the Tech.eu Summit 2026, and how EQT uses AI

This week, we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €2.3 billion and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Capital on Tap secures £500M, the second round of speakers for the Tech.eu Summit 2026, and how EQT uses AI
This week, we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €2.3 billion and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇧 Capital on Tap secures £500M funding package

🇳🇱 Picnic raises €430M

🇫🇷 HoloSolis lands €220M to build one of Europe’s biggest solar factories

🇩🇰 Flatpay anointed as the latest Danish unicorn, after securing $170M in funding

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers


🇬🇧 London fintech Curve confirms sale to Lloyds

🇩🇪 Integral acquires cleverlohn

🇩🇪 The Exploration Company is acquiring Thrustworks

🇬🇧 Belfast software group AuditComply acquired by Toronto's Nulogy

🚀 Interesting moves from investors


💸 Sofinnova Partners secures €650M to back breakthroughs in biopharma and medical technology


💰 RCA closes first design & innovation investment fund


🤖 How EQT uses AI to see the startup world differently


🇪🇺 European life sciences VC firm Medicxi closes €500M Fund V


🚲 EIT Urban Mobility reports strong results and new €44M Fund


🗞️ In other (important) news

🚀 Unveiling the Second Round of Speakers for the Tech.eu Summit London 2026!

🇬🇧  UK government announces billions of pounds of AI investment including Sovereign AI Unit

🇩🇪 Pennylane launches in Germany, plans 100 hires


⚛️ The biggest European quantum tech deals in H1 2025


📡 Recommended reads and listens


🇪🇺 Europe at a “crossroads” as it is called to power its first trillion-euro tech company


🚘 The Twingo E-Tech is more than a car — it’s Renault’s blueprint for competing with China


🤖 When anything is possible: what creatives should make in the age of AI



🔭 European tech startups to watch 

🇬🇧  InvenireX secures £2M to commercialise its disease detection platform


🇮🇹 Overlab closes €450,000 pre-seed round to accelerate European industry


🇬🇧 Sencillo raises £350K+ to help UK families navigate rising education costs


🇩🇪  Integral secures funding to advance its AI accounting and payroll platform



Capital on Tap secures £500M, the second round of speakers for the Tech.eu Summit 2026, and how EQT uses AI
