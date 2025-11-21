Capital on Tap secures £500M, the second round of speakers for the Tech.eu Summit 2026, and how EQT uses AI

This week, we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €2.3 billion and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.



In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.



Either way, let's get you up to speed.







💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇧 Capital on Tap secures £500M funding package

🇳🇱 Picnic raises €430M

🇫🇷 HoloSolis lands €220M to build one of Europe’s biggest solar factories





🇩🇰 Flatpay anointed as the latest Danish unicorn, after securing $170M in funding





🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers





🇬🇧 London fintech Curve confirms sale to Lloyds



🇩🇪 Integral acquires cleverlohn



🇩🇪 The Exploration Company is acquiring Thrustworks



🇬🇧 Belfast software group AuditComply acquired by Toronto's Nulogy

🚀 Interesting moves from investors





💸 Sofinnova Partners secures €650M to back breakthroughs in biopharma and medical technology





💰 RCA closes first design & innovation investment fund





🤖 How EQT uses AI to see the startup world differently



🇪🇺 European life sciences VC firm Medicxi closes €500M Fund V





🚲 EIT Urban Mobility reports strong results and new €44M Fund







🗞️ In other (important) news

🚀 Unveiling the Second Round of Speakers for the Tech.eu Summit London 2026!

🇬🇧 UK government announces billions of pounds of AI investment including Sovereign AI Unit

🇩🇪 Pennylane launches in Germany, plans 100 hires



⚛️ The biggest European quantum tech deals in H1 2025





🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇬🇧 InvenireX secures £2M to commercialise its disease detection platform



🇮🇹 Overlab closes €450,000 pre-seed round to accelerate European industry



🇬🇧 Sencillo raises £350K+ to help UK families navigate rising education costs





🇩🇪 Integral secures funding to advance its AI accounting and payroll platform





