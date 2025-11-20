The biggest European quantum tech deals in H1 2025

Europe’s quantum tech industry is steadily evolving from a research-led domain into a more commercial ecosystem. Activity spans the full stack, from quantum computing hardware and photonic components to software, algorithms, sensing, security, and test infrastructure, with both specialised deeptech startups and platform-oriented players attracting capital.

In H1 2025, hardware development remained a central focus, including fault-tolerant quantum processors, trapped-ion and CMOS-based architectures, as well as single-photon sources and detectors that underpin quantum communication and networking.

At the same time, quantum-inspired and quantum-native software, sensing technologies, and post-quantum security tools gained momentum, reflecting growing demand for practical, application-driven value.

The following are the ten largest funding rounds in the European quantum tech industry during the first half of 2025.