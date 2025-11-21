EIT Urban Mobility reports strong results and new €44M Fund

EIT Urban Mobility, an initiative of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), a body of the European Union, announced results demonstrating the measurable impact of its investment approach and and commits €44M for future investments



Since 2020, EIT Urban Mobility has built a portfolio of over 140 companies across Europe, creating systemic transformation in urban mobility. The impact of its portfolio companies extends well beyond financial returns: more than 1,000 jobs supported, over 35,000 hours of engineering services delivered, and emissions reductions equivalent to more than 19,500 tonnes of CO2.



“Urban mobility is not a niche field to invest in; it touches the lives of up to 80 per cent of Europe’s population that are living in cities,” said Daniel Serra, Director Impact Ventures at EIT Urban Mobility.

“Our results this year demonstrate that when capital aligns with purpose, we can achieve both financial sustainability and meaningful societal impact. This is our mission in action.”

EIT Urban Mobility’s investment portfolio reflects the organisation’s commitment to diversity in every dimension: geographic reach across European countries, varied business models (B2B, B2G, B2C), and solutions addressing different aspects of the mobility ecosystem. Recent investments showcase this breadth:

Luvly’s innovative approach to urban vehicles, NOWOS’s circular economy solutions for battery systems, and dot.Lumen’s mobility solutions for the visually impaired.

The organisation has also demonstrated strong conviction in its portfolio companies through follow-on investments in companies like Elonroad and Futurail, and by participating in competitive rounds alongside credible co-investors such as Asterian Ventures, Shift4Good, Spintop Ventures and Shift4Good.



With a net impact ratio of 50 per cent measured by the Upright Model and portfolio rankings in the top 5 per cent for societal infrastructure and top 1 per cent for reducing non-GHG emissions, the organisation is proving that strategic capital aligned with purpose delivers ambitious, quantifiable outcomes.



Over the next three years, EIT Urban Mobility will invest up to €44 million in companies ranging from pre-seed to Series A stages.

The investment focus will target scalable and globally relevant innovations, with particular emphasis on:

Urban logistics,

Mobility data management,

Health and mobility,

Public transport,

Electrification of transport and alternative fuels.

Further, EIT Urban Mobility actively supports women-founded teams, resulting in a 27 per cent of portfolio startups having at least one woman as founder.



