Unveiling the Second Round of Speakers for the Tech.eu Summit London 2026!

Following the excitement of our initial announcement, we are delighted to share the second round of speakers for the Tech.eu Summit London 2026. The event will take place on 21–22 April 2026 at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London, bringing together leading figures shaping the future of technology across Europe and the world.

What to Expect at the Summit

The two-day summit will dive deep into the trends and innovations driving global change. Key themes include artificial intelligence, fintech, climate tech, deeptech, and other fast-evolving sectors defining the future of business and society. Attendees will gain valuable insights from top investors, founders, and technology experts as they explore the opportunities and challenges ahead.

As in last year’s edition, the summit will also feature a dedicated Startup Stage, where emerging founders will present their solutions, share their growth stories and showcase the technologies they are building for the future. The stage will serve as a platform for promising startups to connect with investors, partners and ecosystem leaders, giving attendees a closer look at the next wave of innovation shaping Europe.

Meet the Second Round of Speakers

Deepka Rana - Northzone

Maren Bannon - January Ventures

Max Ohrstrand - SoftBank Investment Advisers

Maximilian Wilhelm - Left Lane

Michael Tefula - Ada Ventures

Nadja Reischel - Cherry Ventures

Randal Whitmore - Ada Health

Rose Hulse - ScreenHits TV

Will Bennett - Seedcamp

Yana Abramova - Pretiosum VC

This newly added group further highlights the diversity and depth of Europe’s technology ecosystem. Their perspectives will contribute to dynamic discussions on the state of innovation, investment, and technological transformation across the continent.

Get Your Ticket

Early Adopter tickets are still available for a limited time. Secure your spot today and be part of one of Europe’s most important gatherings for founders, investors, operators, and ecosystem leaders.

Start Networking Before the Summit

All attendees will gain access to the Tech.eu Events App, where you can begin networking ahead of the summit, set up meetings in advance, browse the agenda once published, and receive real-time event updates.

More Updates Coming Soon

Additional speakers and the full programme agenda will be announced in the coming weeks as we continue building a world-class lineup for 2026.

Call for Speakers Remains Open

Speaker applications are still open. Those interested in contributing to the summit can submit their proposals through the application form available here.

We look forward to welcoming you in London this April for two days of insight, inspiration, and meaningful connections.