Logistica OS secures €1.5M to build the AI operating system for supply chains

Logistica OS, the Berlin-based startup developing AI agents for supply chain operations, has raised €1.5 million in pre-seed funding. The round was led by NAP, alongside Daphni and angel investors Javier de la Fuente, Nono Konopka, Daniel Khachab, Andrew Shaw, Jonas Meynert, Tony Kula and Hermann Ude.

Europe’s logistics sector underpins around €10 trillion in economic activity, yet much of the industry still relies on pen, paper, spreadsheets, and phone calls. Every day, 300 million pallets move between more than nine million companies in Europe, and an estimated €50 billion is lost annually to inefficiencies, missing equipment, and administrative overhead.

Despite automation in many other sectors, logistics remains under-digitised: fewer than 40 per cent of workflows are digital, and over 1.5 million roles in the sector are currently unfilled. Even with RFID tags, ERP systems, and other tools, many key processes still depend on manual work and reconciliation, increasing the risk of errors and losses.

Founded in 2025 by Flavio Alario, Kenan Deniz, and Florian Lehmann, Logistica OS is addressing this gap with an agent-based platform for supply chains. Its suite of AI agents automates repetitive operational workflows across global logistics.

Its first product, PalletClaim, addresses a common logistics challenge: reconciling pallet balances between partners. The AI processes handwritten delivery slips, extracts pallet and product data, and automatically creates and reconciles accounts, reducing weeks of manual work to near-instant processing.

Delivery slips vary widely, as each customer, site, and driver records information differently. Logistica OS addresses this using proprietary Optical Character Recognition (OCR) models trained on thousands of real-world documents, combined with domain-specific rules to detect inconsistencies and validate data.

Its flexible workflow builder adapts to each customer’s processes, enabling automation even in complex, multi-partner environments. For accuracy and compliance, all data is processed on EU-hosted infrastructure.

We started with pallets because it’s the mess everyone knows. Once you automate that, you can automate everything around it: delivery claims, credit notes, invoice matching. The foundation is the same,

says Flavio Alario, CEO and co-founder of Logistica OS.

PalletClaim now processes more than 100,000 delivery slips per month, reducing manual work by around 80 per cent and lowering costs linked to equipment losses and administrative effort.

With this new funding, Logistica OS aims to support more than 100 companies in automating repetitive workflows over the next 24 months, improving how logistics teams operate and communicate, one agent at a time.