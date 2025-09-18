Announcing the First Round of Speakers for the Tech.eu Summit London 2026!

We are thrilled to unveil the first round of speakers for the Tech.eu Summit London 2026. The two-day event will take place 21–22 April 2026 at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London, bringing together leading voices in Europe’s tech ecosystem, from venture capital and startup founders to regulators and innovation leaders.

Key Themes at the Summit

This year’s summit will explore the latest technological advancements shaping industries worldwide. Key topics will include artificial intelligence, deeptech, climate tech, fintech and other transformative fields. Attendees can look forward to insights into the future of innovation, the challenges of the climate crisis, and the financial sector’s evolution.

Meet the First Round of Speakers

We are pleased to announce the following industry leaders who will be speaking at the summit:

Agata Nowicka - Visionaries Female Foundry

Ali Morrow - Clay Capital

Cecilia Ma - Norrsken VC

Dimitri Sedashev - Cherry Ventures

Hussein Kanji - Hoxton Ventures

Iwona Biernat - EU-Inc Petition

Jessica Lennard - Competition and Markets Authority

Joel Udden - Ventech

Laura Waldenstrom - Earlybird

Malin Posern - Project A Ventures

Patrick Newton - Form Ventures

Sam Nasrolahi - InMotion Ventures

Sean Duffy - CIBC Innovation Banking

Simone Lavizzari - Join Capital

Stefan Heilmann - IEG Investment Banking Group

Tommy Stadlen - Giant Ventures

This diverse lineup reflects the breadth and depth of Europe’s technology scene, bringing together perspectives from investors, founders, regulators and innovation experts. More speakers and detailed program information will be announced soon.

Get Your Ticket Now

Stay tuned for more updates as we count down to what promises to be an unmissable event for the global tech community. Don’t miss out on Early Adopter tickets, which will expire soon. Secure your spot today and join us in London on 21–22 April 2026.

Start Networking Before the Summit with the Tech.eu Events App

To help attendees make the most of their summit experience, we have developed the Tech.eu Events App. The app allows participants to connect with each other ahead of the event, arrange meetings in advance, browse the full agenda and speaker lineup, and receive real-time notifications and updates during the summit. It is designed to make networking easier and to ensure you get the maximum value from your time in London.

Speaker applications are still open, and interested participants can submit their proposals through the form available here. We look forward to welcoming you to London in April for two days of insight, inspiration and innovation.