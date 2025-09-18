Conduct emerges from stealth to transform legacy IT with AI agents

London-based enterprise AI start-up Conduct has closed a $12 million seed round and emerged from stealth with a mission to lead the largest transformation in enterprise IT by modernising legacy ERP systems.

The round was led by Creandum, one of Europe’s leading early-stage VC firms, with participation from Lucid Capital, Booom, angel investors from Palantir, Google DeepMind, and Workday, as well as a senior leader from SAP.

Conduct uses cutting-edge agentic AI to help organisations truly understand their own systems, restoring agility, accelerating innovation, and powering digital transformation. By transforming opaque legacy ERP estates into intuitive, actionable insights, the company aims to achieve GDP-scale impact and unlock billions in economic value through faster innovation, higher efficiency, and increased operational speed.

Founded in 2024 by former Palantir leaders Jan Philipp Haas, Philipp Hoefer, and Henry Thompson, Conduct’s mission is shaped by firsthand experience with the growing burden of legacy ERP on large organisations.

Its breakthrough platform lets organisations converse directly with their ERP systems, giving IT leaders and business stakeholders real ownership of their estates. It instantly reveals how even the most complex codebases operate and the business logic they contain, a level of clarity that has long been out of reach for most large enterprises.

We believe that IT should be the core growth engine of every enterprise but today CEOs repeatedly tell us that IT is becoming a blocker to business outcomes: 3-4 per cent of enterprise revenue is spent on system maintenance. Counterintuitively, this is not driven by new code generation, but by having to manually decipher how complex systems spanning millions of lines of code actually work. Conduct’s AI agents drastically reduce the resource burden of software maintenance, allowing IT teams to focus on system innovation that drives revenue and productivity gains,

explains Jan Philipp Haas, Co-founder and CEO.

With SAP’s initial 2027 deadline for S/4HANA migration, CIOs face high-stakes decisions about the future of their systems. Instead of spending tens of millions on multi-year consulting projects that often fail or cause costly downtime, enterprises are looking for more reliable and accurate ways to modernise and extend their ERP estates, and Conduct aims to meet that need.

The company’s broader vision is to remove the structural barriers in enterprise IT that have long constrained innovation and revenue growth.