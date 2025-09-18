Eagl raises €825K to bring AI-native automation to finance teams

AI startup Eagl has raised €825,000 in funding to accelerate the development of its AI-native financial agentic platform, expand its AI and engineering teams, and scale across Europe.

Eagl is an AI-native financial operations platform that automates accounting and controlling workflows, monitors data quality, and shortens audit cycles, freeing finance teams from manual month-end work so they can focus on strategy.

The platform plugs into ERP and accounting systems, automating accounting and controlling workflows, continuously monitoring data quality, and resolving anomalies with business context. By ensuring accurate, structured financial data, Eagl helps finance teams reduce errors, speed up month-end closes, and shorten audit cycles; transforming one of the biggest pains for in-house finance teams into a streamlined, proactive process.

“Most finance teams are stretched thin, fixing problems instead of adding real value,” said Samuel Van Innis, co-founder and CEO of Eagl.

“With Eagl, we turn days of manual checking into instant insights, empowering finance leaders to focus on strategic topics while auditors get cleaner books, faster.”

“Beyond automating workflows, we continuously monitor data quality and resolve anomalies in real time,” added Frederik Bakx, co-founder and CFO.

“This means finance teams can close faster, scale efficiently, and cut down the time and stress of audits.”

Finance leaders currently spend up to 70 per cent of their time gathering, cleaning, and reconciling data instead of analysing it.

Eagl’s platform plugs directly into a CFO’s stack, connecting to ERP and accounting systems to ensure accuracy of the books and generate reports enriched with business context.

While legacy tools have improved task tracking, they still leave finance teams buried in manual work. Unlike these systems, Eagl is AI-native from the ground up, designed to bring context and intelligence into every accounting and controlling workflow.

Syndicate One and CNBB Equity Partners (Founder ExactOnline & Yuki) led the round, which is backed by leading SaaS founders, including:

Matthias Geeroms (Lighthouse),

Joris Van Der Gucht (Silverfin, Ravical),

Jeroen De Wit (Teamleader),

Lorenz Bogaert (Rydoo, StarApps),

Louis Jonckheere (Showpad),

Roeland Delrue (Aikido Security), and

Jorn Vanysacker, Gilles Mattelin, and Wouter Van Respaille (Henchman).

“Eagl is tackling one of the most frustrating bottlenecks in finance with technology that actually understands business context,” said Matthias Geeroms, founder and CFO of Belgian unicorn Lighthouse.