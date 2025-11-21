Sencillo raises £350K+ to help UK families navigate rising education costs

Education financing platform Sencillo has raised over £350,000 in Pre-seed Funding.

The rising costs of education mean UK families are now spending increasingly larger amounts on their children’s education each year, averaging between £3,600 and £15,000 per annum for early years childcare, £19,000 to £50,000 for independent schooling, and over £22,700 a year for university, including living costs.

Sencillo addresses a growing need for accessible, transparent, and responsible financial support in the education sector Its platform aims to support parents navigating these rising costs, whilst also addressing the impact of VAT on private school fees, limited bursaries and the growing accessibility gap for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) - all major challenges families are facing in the education sector.

Focused on smart planning tools and responsible credit and savings products, Sencillo’s platform gives families a single, clear view of their education journey and costs - from nursery to university - so every family can access a secure education journey and future for their children.

The platform’s marketplace is initially focused on unsecured credit products that integrate directly with its proprietary planning tools. Parents use smart digital calculators to visualise the total cost of the education journey ahead, allocate any savings and family contributions to the plan, and, where required, responsibly access tailored financing solutions via their strategic partners to support the most immediate costs, with the money paid directly to the nursery, school or university. The result is a simpler experience and a manageable plan to secure and fund a child’s educational journey with confidence.

Founded by Adam Amos, a design and innovation expert with experience spanning fintech and family finance, Sencillo is built by parents for parents and backed by leading experts. Previously, he co-founded Pigzbe, a pocket money app focused on early financial literacy and held positions at EY, leading innovation across retail banking, wealth and credit lending. As a father of two, Amos brings both professional expertise and personal insight to the challenge.

The round was led by Fuel Ventures, with participation from a select group of strategic angel investors and executives from PensionBee, Premium Credit, the London Stock Exchange, and more.

According to Adam Amos, CEO and founder of Sencillo, education is one of the biggest investments any parent will make. Yet for most, the process is fragmented, confusing, and stressful:

“Add in challenges such as the rising cost of childcare, VAT on private school fees,and the growing accessibility gap for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities; it can feel like an impossible journey to navigate.

Sencillo believes every parent should be able to make informed, confident decisions about their child’s education. Amos asserts, "Smart planning plus responsible, accessible financial products are key, and Sencillo is here to make that possible - not just for the few, but for every family seeking a clear and secure education journey and future for their children.”

According to Mark Pearson, founder of Fuel Ventures:

“Adam’s vision for helping parents plan and fund education in a smarter, more accessible way is exactly the kind of ambitious thinking we look for at Fuel.



Sencillo is tackling real challenges within the education sector that affect millions of families across the UK.”

The new investment will enable Sencillo to grow its team, expand its platform, and prepare for a full public launch in late 2025.





