Josef Brunner’s NutriUnited secures €8.5M Seed to champion family-owned food producers

Corporate food companies group NutriUnited has raised €8.5 million Seed financing. Founded by Josef Brunner, NutriUnited builds, connects and develops artisan-oriented food companies. It aims to create a home for family-run businesses in the product categories meat, meat alternatives and ready-made meals.

Josef Brunner is a serial entrepreneur, executive, and investor with over two decades of experience building and scaling technology companies across cybersecurity, IoT, industrial digitalisation, and the future of nutrition. He is the Founder and CEO of NutriUnited, launched in 2024, where he is building technology-enabled solutions in the nutrition and health domain. He serves as Chairman of the Board at Startup Insider, supporting Europe’s tech ecosystem, and is a Supervisory Board Member at learnd.

Previously, he was the Founding Investor and CEO of relayr, one of Europe’s leading industrial IoT success stories and co-founder of JouleX, which was acquired by Cisco. Accomplished entrepreneurs from the fields of food, buy & build, communications, and new business models (including Flink, ETL and Chrono24), including;

Martina Pfeifer (flatexDegiro),

Tim Stracke (Chrono24),

Oliver Merkel (formerly Flink),

Christof Wahl (G-FUND),

Marc Müller (formerly ETL Group),

Frank Dopheide (human unlimited),

Arnd Hungerberg (ServiceNow),

Finn Wentzler (Atlantis Ventures),

Leon Mann (Direkt Gruppe),

Dr Hadi Saleh (CeramTec) and

Timo Seggelmann (OakHorizon).



“We want to create a home for family-run food companies,” says Josef Brunner, founder and CEO of NutriUnited.

“We stand for true entrepreneurship, dedication to craftsmanship, and honest products – and we see ourselves as the anti-corporation. Even as we grow, we want to remain small, agile and close to our customers.

As the son of a baker, returning to my roots and dedicating myself to the most important mission of my life is deeply personal: ensuring the future of medium-sized artisan food producers with NutriUnited.”

According to Arnd Hungerberg (ServiceNow):

“I invested in NutriUnited because I believe in sustainable food innovation that connects tradition and the future, creating real value for people and businesses.”

Leon Mann (Direkt Gruppe) shared:

“NutriUnited’s contribution to the food industry is more important than ever – not only in terms of high-quality products but also in securing the competitiveness of SMEs.”

The new capital will be used to fuel further growth, integrate additional companies and advance the shared mission. The objective is clear: strengthening family-owned businesses,



