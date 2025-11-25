Juo secures €4M to expand its platform for physical product subscriptions

Juo, a Warsaw-based startup building technology for physical product subscriptions, has raised €4 million in seed funding. The round was led by Market One Capital and Peak, with participation from SMOK Ventures, BADideas, FJ Labs, and Lakestar, bringing the company’s total funding to around €5 million.

The subscription economy has transformed how consumers purchase and interact with products, with physical goods already accounting for around 40 per cent of a market projected to reach $3.5 trillion by 2030. Juo focuses on this fast-growing segment of physical and hybrid product subscriptions at the infrastructure layer.

Its platform provides a full toolkit to design, launch, and manage subscription models for a wide range of physical products, from simple recurring orders, such as supplements, cosmetics, meal kits, and pet food, to complex, higher-value items like home appliances or medical equipment.

With separated workspaces, operators and developers can collaborate in the same environment while using tools tailored to their roles, and Juo’s proprietary technology supports virtually any development stack, allowing business teams to manage operations without writing code.

The platform includes the core logic layer, API, SDK, CLI, and a collaborative editor. Using its APIs and prebuilt components, merchants can integrate subscriptions in days rather than months. The toolkit works with modern e-commerce stacks such as Hydrogen (Shopify), Medusa, and commercetools, as well as established platforms like PrestaShop and Shopware.

To support the full subscription lifecycle, Juo enables recurring payments via credit cards, SEPA Direct Debit, and regional methods like iDEAL and BLIK, through partners including Adyen, Mollie, PayU, and Tpay.

Since launch, Juo has built strong traction in the subscription e-commerce market, supporting over 500,000 active subscriptions across hundreds of clients in Europe and North America. Customers include Pulse4all, Mother’s Earth, Meowbox, Impossibrew, Boerschappen, Guud, Yummygums, and Natulim.

With the new funding, Juo plans to enter its next stage of growth, expanding the platform’s capabilities for developers, administrators, and AI agents across custom implementations and e-commerce platforms, including support for modern front-end technologies and Model Context Protocols (MCPs) that enable AI systems to interact directly with subscription infrastructure.