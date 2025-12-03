Fronted lands $1M to modernise global hiring using AI

Fronted, the Nordic startup building an AI-powered platform to simplify international hiring, has closed a $1 million pre-seed funding round led by Antler and Sondo Capital.

Fronted is a global talent operating system that provides a unified platform for companies to manage their international teams. It addresses two key challenges for scaling businesses in a single solution - hiring and managing employees across borders.

While many companies still depend on separate tools for sourcing, interviewing, onboarding, payroll, and compliance, Fronted brings these elements together. Its platform uses AI to streamline recruitment, contracts, onboarding, payroll, and offboarding, providing an end-to-end solution for global hiring.

According to Marius Blaker Hogevold, co-founder of Fronted, many tech companies hope to expand internationally but often run into difficulties because cross-border hiring remains complex, costly, and fragmented. He explained that recruiters may invest months in finding strong candidates, only to encounter legal, payroll, and compliance hurdles that delay progress.

With Fronted, we’re building a seamless, AI-powered platform that manages the entire process, from job description to contract signing and payroll. We’re finally bringing simplicity to something that has been too complex to scale,

added Blaker Hogevold.

Fronted was founded by a team of experienced operators in global hiring and fintech, including Marius Blaker Hogevold (CEO), Hans Nyvold Kjellby (Chairman and CCO), Håvard Liltvedt Dalen (CPO), Gelo Torres (COO), and Antonina Kruhlikova (CTO), along with early team members such as Kurt Alexander Bakke, Jørgen Riiser, and Lars Smith.

With ARR rising 230 per cent since July 2025, Fronted plans to allocate the investment toward strengthening its product and engineering teams and speeding up work on the platform.