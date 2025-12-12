Backed by Nordic VCs, CYBRET AI bets on autonomous systems to redefine cyber defence

This week sees the launch out of stealth of CYBRET AI, an autonomous security and development lab building autonomous systems that understand modern attack behaviour, reason across complex environments, and operate at machine speed.

From deep attack understanding to real-time reasoning and response, its work focuses on pushing security beyond human-only operations.

Although the financials have not been publicly disclosed, CYBRET AI is backed by leading Nordic funds and experienced operators, including Skyfall, Inception Fund, Visionaries Club, Wave Ventures, FR8, and founders from companies such as F-Secure, AMD Silo AI, and Hoxhunt.

Founder and CEO Adrian De Gendt is a Nordic child prodigy — Norway’s youngest cybersecurity analyst in history, a two-time finalist (and the youngest ever) in the Norwegian Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad, and the youngest student to attend both high school and university.

After dropping out of a Masters degree in Artificial Intelligence at just 19, Adrian has been deeply immersed in hacking, programming, and cybersecurity since his early teens. He is now determined to build a world-class team and a global category-defining company with strong Nordic roots but a global mindset.

According to Ernesti Sario, Co-founder, FR8, it's rare to see someone this young carry such technical depth with such relentless drive:

“From our first conversations, it was clear that Adrian was onto something special. He is one of those few builders who refuse to accept the limits everyone else quietly lives with. We’re proud to be among the early believers.”

For Oliver Molander, General Partner, Inception Fund, Adrian represents the new generation of technical talent emerging from the Nordics in AI — founders like those behind Lovable and Legora –- marked by fearlessness and a global-maximum mindset from day one.