eMabler secures €5.5M to scale EV charging software

Finnish EV charging software company eMabler has raised €5.5 million in Series A funding to support its expansion across Europe and further develop its grid-aware charging platform.

The funding round was led by Greencode Ventures, with participation from Swiss Post Ventures, Rethink Ventures, and Helkama Kiinteistöt. The financing package also includes a €1 million Digitalisation and Innovation Loan from Finnvera, supported by the European Investment Fund and the InvestEU Guarantee Programme, alongside a €1 million grant and loan package from Business Finland's Young Innovative Company programme.

eMabler provides a software platform that enables retailers, energy companies, parking operators, and other businesses to integrate EV charging directly into their own digital services, applications, and loyalty programmes. Rather than relying on standalone charging apps, the company focuses on embedding charging into existing customer experiences.

The approach has gained traction across the Nordics. Finland's largest retailer, S Group, operates its ABC Charging network on eMabler's platform, while customers including Neste, AimoPark, TimePark, and EasyPark use the company's technology to combine charging with services such as fleet management, parking, and customer loyalty programmes.

As EV adoption grows, eMabler also sees charging infrastructure becoming an increasingly important part of the energy system. The company is developing software that helps operators optimise charging based on electricity pricing and grid conditions, enabling EV charging networks to function as flexible energy assets while improving operational efficiency.

The Nordic market has reached a level of maturity where standalone, vertical-specific charging propositions no longer make sense. End-users want charging built into the apps and services they already use. We’ve proven that when you make charging a native part of a brand’s core offering, you win the market. This round allows us to meet the surging demand for this integrated model to a much broader European market,

says Juha Stenberg, CEO and co-founder of eMabler.

The new funding will be used to accelerate eMabler's expansion into Central Europe, with a particular focus on Germany and the UK, while supporting the continued development of hardware-agnostic, grid-aware charging solutions.