Lightbringer raises $10M to scale AI-powered patent services

Swedish legaltech startup Lightbringer has raised $10 million in Series A funding to accelerate the development of its AI-powered patent platform and support its expansion into the US market. The round was co-led by London-based 6 Degrees Capital and Amsterdam-based Newion. Following the investment, Thomas Olszewski, Partner at 6 Degrees Capital, and Dorus Olgers, Partner at Newion, have joined Lightbringer's board.

Founded in 2023, Lightbringer aims to simplify and accelerate patent protection for startups and SMEs. Its platform combines intellectual property strategy, patent filing, and portfolio management in a single offering, automating processes that have traditionally been handled by external law firms.

The platform combines agentic AI with oversight from expert patent lawyers to reduce patent filing timelines from around two months to just a few days, while lowering costs through a fixed-price subscription model.

Lightbringer operates in a market where many companies continue to face challenges protecting intellectual property due to lengthy, expensive, and complex patent processes. The company argues that traditional patent services remain heavily dependent on manual collaboration between technical teams and legal specialists, creating barriers for innovative businesses seeking to secure and commercialise their inventions. These challenges are further compounded by a global shortage of patent lawyers with expertise in highly specialised technical fields.

While many AI solutions in the patent industry focus on improving productivity for legal professionals, Lightbringer has positioned itself differently. The company has developed an AI-native platform designed to handle much of the patent process directly, enabling businesses to secure intellectual property more quickly and efficiently.

The new funding will be used to expand Lightbringer's presence in the US and further enhance its AI-powered patent platform for deeptech companies.

Check out our earlier interview with Dominic Davies, CEO and co-founder of Lightbringer.