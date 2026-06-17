Tryll launches AI gaming engine alpha and secures $600K pre-seed funding

Tryll, the company behind an on-device AI engine for video games, has raised a $600,000 pre-seed round from Early Game Ventures, reaching a valuation of $6 million. The funding will be used to further develop the product and expand the company’s go-to-market efforts ahead of a broader launch.

Alongside the funding announcement, Tryll has launched the closed alpha of Tryll Engine, its platform that enables game developers to run AI models directly on players’ hardware. By processing language models, speech recognition, and speech synthesis locally on a player’s device, the engine allows studios to build AI-powered game experiences without relying on cloud infrastructure or incurring per-message costs.

Tryll Engine is designed to simplify the integration of AI into games. Through plugins for Unity 6 and Unreal Engine 5, developers can add conversational characters and voice interactions while running AI workloads locally on players’ GPUs.

Commenting on the announcement, Aleksandr Glotov, CEO and co-founder of Tryll, said that one of the company’s goals is to reduce the technical complexity of implementing AI in games, allowing developers to focus on creating gameplay experiences rather than managing AI infrastructure:

The catch is that the AI behind all this is hard to build and run, and that's exactly what we take care of at Tryll Engine. We handle everything on the AI side so developers can use it as creative material and stay focused on what only they can do - designing mechanics, inventing genres, working in prompts and systems instead of infrastructure.

The company plans to continue developing its platform as it prepares for a wider release later this year and expands access to developers exploring new forms of AI-driven gameplay.