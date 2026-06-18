Transportation: 10 companies that raised the most in 2025

European transportation companies attracted significant
investment in 2025 as investors backed technologies reshaping how people and
goods move. Funding was concentrated around electrification, autonomous
systems, logistics infrastructure, and shared mobility, with companies
developing EV charging networks, digital freight platforms, micromobility
services, and next-generation transport technologies securing some of the
year's largest rounds.
Germany emerged as the leading hub for transportation
investment, accounting for several of the largest deals, while the UK, Sweden,
and Spain also saw strong activity. Debt financing played an important role
alongside venture capital, particularly for asset-heavy businesses such as
fleet operators and infrastructure providers.
The year's largest transactions underscored a broader shift
toward sustainable and software-driven transportation. From electric vehicles
and cargo drones to rail freight and remote driving technologies, investors
continued to support companies building the infrastructure and platforms
powering the future of mobility (for more detailed analyses of the European
technology ecosystem, check out Tech.eu’s annual report:
European Tech 2025 -The Big Picture).
Here are ten transportation companies that raised the most
in 2025.
1
Finn (Germany)
Amount raised in 2025: €1B
Finn is a car subscription platform that offers flexible, all-inclusive vehicle access as an alternative to ownership or leasing.
Customers can subscribe to cars online with insurance, maintenance, and registration included in a single monthly fee. The company aims to simplify car ownership through a fully digital experience while promoting sustainable mobility through an expanding fleet of electric vehicles. FINN operates across several European markets and serves both consumers and businesses.
In 2025, Finn secured €1 billion ABS financing for fleet expansion.
2
Spotawheel (Greece)
Amount raised in 2025: €300M
Spotawheel is a Greek automotive marketplace that uses technology to simplify the buying, selling, and leasing of used cars.
The company operates a fully digital platform offering pre-inspected vehicles, transparent pricing, financing options, and doorstep delivery. Active across multiple European markets, Spotawheel aims to make used car ownership more accessible and trustworthy through data-driven processes and customer-centric services.
In 2025, Spotawheel raised €300 million in equity and debt financing to expand across Europe and grow its used car subscription fleet as demand rises for flexible alternatives to car ownership.
3
Polestar (Sweden)
Amount raised in 2025: $200M
Polestar is a Swedish electric vehicle manufacturer focused on premium electric performance cars that combine Scandinavian design, advanced technology, and sustainability.
The company develops a range of fully electric vehicles and aims to accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility through innovation and transparency. Polestar has set ambitious climate goals, including reducing emissions across its value chain and advancing the development of climate-neutral vehicles.
Polestar raised $200 million in 2025 to support working capital needs and general corporate purposes as it continues to expand its electric vehicle portfolio and global operations.
4
Einride (Sweden)
Amount raised in 2025: $100M
Einride is a freight technology company that develops electric and autonomous solutions for road transport.
Its platform combines connected heavy-duty vehicles, charging infrastructure, and AI-powered software to help businesses optimise logistics operations and reduce emissions. Operating across Europe, the US, and the Middle East, Einride aims to accelerate the transition to more sustainable and efficient freight transportation.
Einride raised $100 million to expand its Saga platform, scale autonomous vehicle deployments, and accelerate international growth amid continued investor interest in Nordic deeptech.
5
Connected Kerb (UK)
Amount raised in 2025: £65M
Connected Kerb is an electric vehicle charging company that develops and operates public charging infrastructure for local authorities, businesses, and communities.
Its solutions combine charging hardware, software, and data services to make EV charging more accessible, reliable, and future-proof. Focused on on-street charging, Connected Kerb aims to accelerate EV adoption by expanding charging access for drivers without home charging options.
Connected Kerb raised £65 million in 2025 to accelerate the expansion of its public EV charging network across the UK and support the deployment of charging infrastructure at scale.
6
Dott (Netherlands)
Amount raised in 2025: $85M
Dott is a micromobility company that operates shared e-bikes and e-scooters in cities across Europe and the Middle East.
Following its merger with TIER in 2024, the company has become one of the region’s largest micromobility operators, providing sustainable transport alternatives designed to reduce congestion and emissions. Dott works closely with cities to integrate its services into urban mobility networks and promote cleaner, more accessible transportation.
In 2025, Dott raised $85 million in new funding to expand its fleet of e-bikes and e-scooters, refinance existing debt, and support general corporate growth.
7
Upway (France)
Amount raised in 2025: $60M
Upway is a mobility startup that operates a marketplace for refurbished electric bikes, making e-bikes more affordable and accessible.
The company sources, inspects, and refurbishes pre-owned e-bikes before reselling them with warranties through its online platform. By extending the lifecycle of electric bikes, Upway aims to accelerate e-bike adoption and support a more circular and sustainable mobility ecosystem.
Upway raised $60 million in Series C funding in 2025 to expand its refurbishment network across Europe and the US, scale its circular mobility platform, and achieve its goal of refurbishing and selling more than one million e-bikes annually by 2030.
8
Vay (Germany)
Amount raised in 2025: $60M
Vay is a German mobility company developing teledriving technology that enables vehicles to be remotely operated by trained drivers.
Through its platform, users can summon electric cars that are delivered driverless and then driven manually by customers. By combining remote driving with autonomous mobility technologies, Vay aims to make transportation more convenient, efficient, and less reliant on private car ownership.
In 2025, Vay secured a $60 million investment to expand its remotely operated vehicle service and scale its teledriving technology platform.
9
Helrom (Germany)
Amount raised in 2025: €32.9M
Helrom is a rail freight and technology company that enables truck trailers to be transported by rail without the need for specialised terminals.
Using its patented wagon technology, the company helps shift long-haul freight from road to rail, reducing emissions while maintaining the flexibility and reliability of road transport. Through digital tools and integrated logistics services, Helrom aims to make rail freight more accessible and support the decarbonization of supply chains across Europe.
In 2025, Helrom secured a €32.9 million green loan for the sustainable decarbonisation of rail freight transport.
10
Dronamics (UK)
Amount raised in 2025: €30M
Dronamics is a cargo drone company developing and operating long-range unmanned aircraft for same-day freight deliveries.
Its flagship drone, the Black Swan, is designed to transport cargo over long distances more quickly, efficiently, and sustainably than traditional air freight. By building a network of drone operations and infrastructure, Dronamics aims to transform middle-mile logistics and improve access to remote and underserved regions.
In 2025, Dronamics secured up to €30 million in equity funding to advance its cargo drone technology, scale operations, and accelerate the deployment of its drone logistics network across Europe.
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