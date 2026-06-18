Transportation: 10 companies that raised the most in 2025

European transportation companies attracted significant investment in 2025 as investors backed technologies reshaping how people and goods move. Funding was concentrated around electrification, autonomous systems, logistics infrastructure, and shared mobility, with companies developing EV charging networks, digital freight platforms, micromobility services, and next-generation transport technologies securing some of the year's largest rounds.

Germany emerged as the leading hub for transportation investment, accounting for several of the largest deals, while the UK, Sweden, and Spain also saw strong activity. Debt financing played an important role alongside venture capital, particularly for asset-heavy businesses such as fleet operators and infrastructure providers.

The year's largest transactions underscored a broader shift toward sustainable and software-driven transportation. From electric vehicles and cargo drones to rail freight and remote driving technologies, investors continued to support companies building the infrastructure and platforms powering the future of mobility (for more detailed analyses of the European technology ecosystem, check out Tech.eu’s annual report: European Tech 2025 -The Big Picture).

Here are ten transportation companies that raised the most in 2025.