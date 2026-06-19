Ukraine launches TrophyLab, turning captured Russian weapons into a battlefield R&D platform

Today, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense is launching the TrophyLab platform — a secure space that provides verified users with access to information on modern Russian weapon systems.



With this, Ukraine is opening a unique repository of real-world adversary technology to trusted partners, creating a battlefield-tested R&D resource unlike anything currently available in most Western defence ecosystems.



Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainian military personnel, scientific institutions, and research centres have been analysing captured equipment. They study components, technological solutions, and vulnerabilities to develop effective countermeasures more quickly.



That knowledge is now being made available to those working to strengthen defence capabilities.



Through the Trophylab platform, Ukraine will provide its partners with access to Russian technologies. Companies, research institutions, and governments in the free world will be able to conduct in-depth studies of Russian missiles and other weapons.



This will help accelerate the development of effective countermeasures and strengthen joint efforts in support of Ukraine’s victory.



The platform provides access to the results of captured-equipment research for:



Ukrainian defence technology manufacturers,

Military units,

Scientific institutions,

International partners supporting Ukraine.



Users will have access to technical documentation, research findings, and analytical reports on modern Russian weapons.

In addition, the platform allows users to submit requests for physical examination of captured systems.

Several modes of sample analysis are available, from non-destructive inspection to testing that involves full disassembly or destruction of the system.



This enables engineers to test their solutions on real enemy equipment and significantly shorten the development cycle for countermeasures. Russia uses its full arsenal against Ukraine. Through initiatives such as the Ukrainian government's defence innovation cluster Brave1, Ukraine has actively engaged startups and international defencetech firms in developing and testing battlefield technologies.

For defencetech startups, TrophyLab effectively opens a living laboratory of modern battlefield technology. Companies developing anti-drone systems, electronic warfare tools, autonomous platforms, sensors, and other military capabilities will be able to study the vulnerabilities of real Russian equipment and test their own solutions against it.



This could significantly shorten R&D timelines for areas such as electronic warfare, drone defence, sensor systems, communications security, and missile countermeasures, while giving startups access to resources that would normally be unavailable outside military and intelligence organisations.



According to Mykhailo Fedorov, The Minister of Defense of Ukraine and Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine:

“Every piece of Russian military equipment captured on the battlefield is not only a trophy. We are convinced that knowledge about an adversary’s technologies should not remain restricted. It must be used by those building defence systems.

We are not only resisting these strikes — we are dismantling this weaponry piece by piece.

What was meant to be their secret advantage is being turned into open knowledge for those defending democracy.

The more Russia deploys its weapons, the more the world learns how to stop them.”







