Compri secures €3.2M to build AI-powered procurement teams

Compri, a Milan-based startup developing AI-powered procurement software for industrial companies, has raised €3.2 million in a seed funding round led by Picus Capital, bringing its total funding to more than €5 million. The round also included participation from Shapers, Italian Founders Fund, DFF Ventures, and a group of private investors.

Procurement remains one of the least digitised functions in industry, with many companies still relying on email, spreadsheets, and disconnected systems to manage suppliers, purchasing processes, and operational workflows. The lack of integration often leads to inefficiencies, limited visibility over spending, and increased operational costs.

While the challenge is particularly pronounced among Europe’s manufacturing sector, the opportunity extends across thousands of industrial businesses that continue to operate with largely manual procurement processes.

Founded in Milan in 2024 by Edoardo Arbizzi and Edoardo Gava, Compri aims to address this challenge through an AI-powered platform designed to operate as a digital workforce within procurement and supply chain teams. The company’s technology centralises data from ERP systems, emails, spreadsheets, PDFs, and external databases, enabling AI agents to automate tasks such as supplier follow-ups, document collection, compliance monitoring, and order confirmation checks.

The platform combines large language models with procurement-specific training data to improve performance and accuracy over time. By automating repetitive administrative work and consolidating fragmented information, Compri enables teams to focus on higher-value activities such as supplier negotiations, strategic sourcing, and cost optimisation.

The company says its platform is already used by more than 40 customers, helping procurement teams reduce operational workloads while improving visibility and control over spending.

The new funding will support further product development, team growth, and expansion into key industrial markets across Europe and beyond.