ARX Robotics and Roboneers form ARX Industries to scale unmanned ground vehicle production

German company ARX Robotics and Ukraine's Roboneers today announced the formation of ARX Industries, a joint venture to industrialise the mass production of unmanned ground vehicles.

The new entity will produce the Rys Pro UGV at scale, delivering software-defined ground capabilities to the Ukrainian Defence Forces.



The joint venture brings together ARX Robotics and Roboneers' proven expertise in unmanned ground vehicle production, industrial scale, and operational deployment, forming a partnership designed to meet the urgent and growing demand for UGVs on the modern battlefield. The partnership directly supports Ukraine’s target of supplying 50,000 UGVs to the military in 2026.



ARX Industries will produce the Rys Pro UGV across facilities in Germany and Ukraine, combining industrial capacity with frontline proximity. This industrial complex will ensure both the scale and the agility to respond to evolving operational needs.



The joint venture aims to produce thousands of Rys Pro units within the first year of operation. Output is projected to scale progressively, reaching tens of thousands of units annually in subsequent years. The UGVs will be deployed across mission-critical roles covering casualty evacuation, frontline logistics - transporting supplies, medical aid, mission-specific modules including mining and demining - and combat configurations.



As part of this joint venture, ARX Industries will cover manufacturing, maintenance, and operational support, creating a long-term production base for sovereign UGV capacity. This will strengthen European partners' ability to design, manufacture, sustain, and deliver critical unmanned ground systems at scale.



The cooperation is supported by both the Ukrainian and German governments, underscoring the strategic importance of the joint venture for European defence sovereignty.

Established under the Build with Ukraine initiative, the partnership accelerates the delivery of battle-proven UGVs directly to the Ukrainian Defence Forces, strengthening Europe's defence posture.



At ARX Industries, operational knowledge and frontline experience feed directly into each production cycle. Every new batch reflects the latest lessons from active deployment. This feedback loop between the battlefield and the factory floor is what sets this partnership apart.

Maximilian Wied, Co-Founder and CFO at ARX Robotics, shared:

“Every week without the right equipment costs lives. ARX Industries is our joint answer of our partners and us to that urgency, a production engine built to deliver battle-proven UGVs to Ukrainian forces faster and at a scale that makes a real difference on the ground.”



Anton Skrypnyk, Executive Chairman at Roboneers, says:



“Ukraine has proven that robots win battles. Now, ARX Robotics and Roboneers are bringing that power to scale - delivering battle-proven UGVs to Ukrainian soldiers faster than ever. This is what 'Build with Ukraine' looks like in practice.”



ARX Robotics launched an office this week in Berlin, to complement its new manufacturing facility in Munich and growing operations in London and Kyiv.