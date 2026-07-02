IQM becomes first European quantum computing company to list on a major US exchange

IQM Quantum Computers today became the first European quantum computing company listed on a major US stock exchange.

Based on the transaction proceeds, IQM (Nasdaq: IQMX) maintains a strong pro forma cash position of €337 million. The company enters the public markets with strong commercial momentum and a rapidly expanding global footprint — having sold 23 quantum computers worldwide, more than any other quantum manufacturer.

Central to that leadership is its Production Quantum model: full-stack, open-architecture systems that customers own, operate, and build on. The company has emerged as one of the world’s leading providers of full-stack superconducting quantum computers, delivering complete systems to enterprises, research institutions, universities, supercomputing centres, and national laboratories.

“Quantum computing is reaching an inflection point. Around the world, organisations are moving from exploration to implementation, investing in quantum infrastructure and building the capabilities that will define the next generation of computing,” said Jan Goetz, CEO and Co-Founder of IQM Quantum Computers.

“IQM enters the public markets from a position of strength, with leading technology, a growing global customer base, and a clear strategy for scaling the commercial adoption of quantum computing. We are excited to begin this next chapter as a public company.”

The listing reflects IQM’s continued commitment to executing its technology roadmap and scaling its operations as a fully vertically integrated quantum computing company. That commitment is already delivering results across the world.

IQM´s technology approach focuses on high-performance quantum processors, hardware-efficient control systems, and advanced system engineering. The company recently announced a novel quantum error correction approach that significantly reduces the hardware requirements for fault-tolerant quantum computing. IQM´s quantum computers are operated by an open and modular software stack to empower a broad developer community and enable industrial use cases.

Across the world, IQM’s quantum computers are operational at leading institutions and supercomputing centres, including CINECA in Italy, the Leibniz Supercomputing Center (LRZ) in Germany, and the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) in the United States, establishing the company as the trusted partner for the world’s most demanding research and computing environments.

In addition, IQM is cementing its position at the heart of America’s quantum strategy with the opening of its first Quantum Technology Centre in Maryland and a landmark installation at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

IQM is also driving quantum adoption in Asia. The company secured the first enterprise quantum computer purchase in Japan, with Toyo Corporation acquiring an IQM system to accelerate industrial quantum computing applications and broaden access to quantum technologies for Japanese enterprises and research organisations.

IQM believes the quantum computing market is approaching a critical inflexion point as governments, enterprises, and scientific institutions increase investments in next-generation computing capabilities to address challenges in materials science, optimisation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, climate modelling, and drug discovery.