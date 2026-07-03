Starling Bank to axe 130 jobs

Starling Bank is set to cut around 130 jobs, as it looks to simplify its operations and cut duplication amid an AI push across the UK challenger bank. The cuts follow a dip in profits and revenues at Starling, one of the UK’s most well-known challenger banks.

In the year ending in 2025, Starling reported that pre-tax profits fell three per cent to £217m and revenues dropped from £940m to £887m.

The challenger bank, which employs more than 4,000 people, believes the cuts will allow it to launch products more quickly. Starling also said it was using more AI in its operations. The cuts, first reported by the Financial Times, have been confirmed by Starling.

Starling said: "A key factor in our competitive edge over legacy banks is our agility; our ability to test, launch, learn and reorganise at pace. While we are continuing to hire tech and AI engineers, we recently told colleagues that we are changing parts of our banking team structure to simplify how we operate, reduce instances of duplication, and drive further product delivery at pace. We have begun a period of consultation with colleagues whose roles may be affected by these changes."

Staff were told about the cuts this week, which will see a restructuring across Starling's banking and technology units. Starling, like other challenger banks, is making a push in AI. It is rolling out what it says is the “UK’s first agentic AI financial assistant”, as it looks to leverage the new technology to help improve day-to-day banking.

The UK challenger bank, which has nearly five million customers, said that Starling Assistant can help its customers manage day-to-day finances, share personalised financial insights and give general banking guidance.