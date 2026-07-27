BAE Systems' energy spinout Nuclear Turbines emerges from stealth with £15M raise

A BAE Systems spinout whose tech could help generate electricity at one-fifth of the cost of today’s nuclear power plants has come out of stealth, securing a £15m funding round led by IQ Capital. Manchester-based Nuclear Turbines is an energy startup developing compact modular nuclear systems to help make clean nuclear power cheaper than fossil fuels.

It is looking to reduce the high cost of generating nuclear power by replacing expensive steam turbine systems with “highly efficient” high-temperature turbine technology normally found in jet engines and gas-fired power plants, combined with a novel nuclear reactor design.

It says its tech is so compact that it can be deployed “behind the meter” on industrial sites, powering infrastructure such as industrial facilities and data centres and manufacturing facilities. It says its tech is building on advancements by small modular reactors by solving cost and scale challenges.

Other participants in the £15m funding rounds were Rhapsody Venture Partners, Zero Carbon Capital and Empirical Ventures. The startup, founded in 2025, says it will use the funding for design purposes, build large-scale test rigs and expand the team.

The startup was founded by former BAE Systems principal engineer Jeremy Owston and internationally renowned nuclear engineer professor Tim Abram, in partnership with Empirical Ventures' venture studio and spun out of BAE Systems, the defence giant.

It emerges out of stealth as the UK government looks to build a new generation of nuclear plants to meet the future energy needs of a country- where electricity prices are amongst the highest in Europe- and meet net zero targets.

It also says its vision aligns with the 2025 government-commissioned Nuclear Regulatory Review, which called for a “radical reset” for UK nuclear regulation.

Owston said: "The nuclear industry has always designed reactors first, then figured out what to do with the heat. We flipped this script: we started with the cheapest way to generate power and designed a reactor to fit. If we're serious about reindustrialising while meeting climate goals, we need energy that's clean and cheap. We’ve created the only tech that solves both, from the UK."