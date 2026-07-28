5U AI lands $3.2M pre-seed for AI freight workforce platform

Munich-based logistics AI startup 5U AI has raised $3.2 million in pre-seed funding to scale its digital workforce platform for freight forwarding teams. The round was led by London-based Emerge Capital.

Founded in 2025 by Technical University of Munich graduates Yagiz Abik and Fehmi Şener, 5U AI develops AI-powered digital workers that automate operational tasks across air, sea and road freight. Its platform integrates with existing freight systems to manage tasks including quoting, bookings, shipment tracking, invoice reconciliation, data entry and routine administration.

Unlike conventional automation tools, the platform records the reasoning behind each operational decision through its Decision Layer, giving freight teams visibility into how work is completed. It also builds a knowledge base that can help improve future processes. The system is trained specifically for logistics workflows, including the complex exceptions and manual decisions that are difficult to automate using generic AI tools.

The platform is already in use by freight forwarders and carriers across Europe, supporting air and ocean freight operations. The company is backed by experienced logistics industry executives.

Freight forwarding is full of decisions that are still trapped in inboxes, spreadsheets, and people's heads. We are not building another chatbot that answers questions and disappears, we are building AI Workers that understand freight operations, carry out the work, and capture the reasoning behind every decision, so teams can scale their knowledge as well as their capacity,

said Yagiz Abik, CEO of 5U AI.

5U AI will use the funding to accelerate product development, expand its go-to-market activities across Europe, and grow its team across product, engineering, operations, commercial and customer-facing roles.