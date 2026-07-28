Greyparrot secures $27M Series B to scale AI waste intelligence for the circular economy

London-based AI waste intelligence company Greyparrot has raised $27 million in Series B funding, bringing its total funding to $60 million. The round was led by technology investor Omar Mir and comes after Greyparrot's AI platform surpassed one trillion detected waste objects.

Founded by Mikela Druckman, Ambarish Mitra, and Nikola Sivacki, Greyparrot develops AI-powered camera systems that monitor waste streams in real time, helping recycling facilities identify materials, products and brands as they move along sorting lines. Installed above conveyor belts, the company's Analyzers provide continuous data that enables operators to improve material recovery, optimise sorting processes and support regulatory compliance.

As governments introduce stricter requirements around recycling, packaging and material reporting, waste operators and consumer goods companies are seeking better visibility into waste flows. Greyparrot's technology is used by waste management companies including WM, Circular Services, Veolia, Biffa and FCC to improve recovery rates, monitor material quality and optimise facility performance.

Brands such as Unilever, L'Oréal and Kenvue also use the company's Deepnest platform to better understand how packaging performs after disposal and to support compliance with Extended Producer Responsibility regulations and the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation.

In early 2026, the UK's Environment Agency accepted AI-generated waste composition data from Greyparrot for statutory compliance reporting, marking the first time such data has been used for this purpose.

The milestone underscores Greyparrot's growing role in waste intelligence. Commenting on the company's next phase of growth, Mikela Druckman, co-founder and CEO of Greyparrot, said:

Waste is one of the planet's largest untapped resources, and data is the infrastructure that unlocks it. This funding lets us scale rapidly across North America and Europe and grow our AI, data science and product teams. The technology, market demand, urgency and momentum are all here, and we are ready to scale our impact.

The company's growth has been supported by its AI platform, which has now analysed more than one trillion waste objects across its global network. The resulting data helps recover valuable materials, improve operational decision-making and support the transition to a more circular economy.

Beyond improving recycling operations, Greyparrot sees waste intelligence can reshape how materials are valued and managed across the wider economy.

Waste intelligence will do for materials what satellite data did for navigation. For decades, waste has been a blind spot. Nations compete for resources while burying and burning existing resources. What's been missing is the ability to measure what they’re losing. Once you can measure a material, you can trade it and invest in it. That is when the circular economy stops being an ambition and becomes infrastructure,

said Ambarish Mitra, co-founder of Greyparrot.

Greyparrot will use the new funding to expand across North America and Europe, grow its AI, data science and product teams, nd scale its technology to help recover more than one million tonnes of waste by 2030.