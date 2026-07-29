Sigvi raises €1.2M to expand automated car rental operations

Sigvi, an AI-powered revenue platform for the car rental industry, has raised €1.2 million in pre-seed funding to accelerate product development and international expansion. The round was led by Superhero Capital, with participation from Vladas Lašas, Chairman of the Lithuanian Business Angel Network (LitBAN) and co-founder of the Carbon War Room, alongside other angel investors.

Founded by Vytis Šliažas (CEO), Ignas Gibas (COO), and Mindaugas Banaitis (CTO), Sigvi enables independent fleet operators and private owners to offer vehicles through a fully automated rental platform. Rather than owning vehicles itself, the company aggregates existing fleets and uses AI to manage the entire rental lifecycle, including dynamic pricing, bookings, keyless 24/7 access, automated vehicle inspections, predictive maintenance scheduling, and customer support.

The company launched operations in Poland in June 2026 and currently manages more than 200 vehicles serving both tourists and long-term renters. The expansion comes amid continued growth in European tourism. According to Eurostat, travellers spent nearly 3.1 billion nights in tourist accommodation across the EU in 2025, while many car rental processes remain largely manual.

Europe is travelling more than ever, but the car rental experience hasn't evolved at the same pace. Travellers expect to book a car as easily as they book accommodation. Meanwhile, thousands of quality vehicles owned by independent operators sit idle because they lack the technology to reach those customers. We're building the AI layer that connects both sides, unlocking cheaper, greener, and fully digital car rental,

said Vytis Šliažas, CEO and co-founder of Sigvi.

Sigvi connects travellers with vehicles from independent fleet operators through its platform. The company says its offering is typically priced around 30 per cent below traditional international rental brands while making greater use of existing second-cycle vehicles.

The investment will support the continued development of Sigvi's AI automation platform and the expansion of its managed vehicle network.