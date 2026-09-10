Robutler raises $400K from ZAS Ventures to build the ‘YouTube of software’

Robutler has raised $400,000 from ZAS Ventures, a US-based venture capital firm investing in AI, SaaS, and robotics companies founded by Ukrainians. The investment, made across ZAS Ventures’ Fund I and Fund II, marks the first institutional check into Robutler.

Robutler has created a public platform with a shared library of professional-grade applications for documents, presentations, design, video, engineering, whiteboards, project management, music and games, with real-time collaboration built into every one. Every app is free to use. Makers publish apps, let others remix and improve them, and earn a share of revenue when their work gets used, alongside the makers they remixed from.

"Think of Robutler as the YouTube of software," said Volodymyr Seliuchenko, Founder and CEO of Robutler.

"Here every app is free to use, and Robutler pays the makers whose apps get used, along with the makers they remixed from. It is a shift from renting software to a community building it together."

Underneath the apps sits the layer ZAS Ventures underwrote. Robutler's Web of Agents lets applications and AI agents discover one another and collaborate in natural language, and the platform connects to external AI assistants and coding agents including Claude and Codex.

The company has filed three patent applications covering agent discovery, trust ranking and the app-usage attribution behind maker payouts, published its TrustFlow research on arXiv, and built two open protocols, Agent OAuth and UAMP, for identity and messaging between agents across organisational boundaries.

"Most AI companies are building a better tool. Volodymyr is building the place tools come from," said Andrew Zinchuk, Founder and Managing Partner of ZAS Ventures.

"We wrote the first check into Robutler because of the layer underneath the apps: discovery, trust and payments between agents. That is the piece the whole agentic internet needs, and almost nobody is building.



Volodymyr is a Ukrainian founder shipping category-defining infrastructure out of Silicon Valley, which is exactly the kind of company we exist to back."

Since 2023, ZAS Ventures has backed more than 25 companies across two funds and was named Investor of the Year 2025 by the Ukrainian Startup Fund.

ZAS is working toward a goal of 30 Ukrainian-founded unicorns by 2034. Beyond capital, the firm provides hands-on operational support and an advisor network that helps founders win customers in the US and EU.



