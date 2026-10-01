Belgium’s top-funded tech companies in H1 2026

Belgian tech companies raised €1.09 billion in
H1 2026,
although funding was highly concentrated at the top of the market, with Kpler
accounting for around 79 per cent of the total capital raised.
Early-stage deals made up a significant share of activity by
number, while larger later-stage and growth investments drove the overall
funding value. Series A rounds attracted around €50 million, seed funding
reached close to €38 million, and pre-seed rounds raised approximately €5.5
million.
Funding was also distributed across a broad range of
industries. Analytics led by value due to Kpler's €859.2 million investment,
followed by software with around €97.6 million and transportation with €35.5
million. Fintech, deeptech, healthcare, agritech and AI also attracted
investment, alongside smaller rounds across logistics, recruitment, foodtech, legaltech
and other sectors.
Overall, H1 2026 showed broad funding activity across stages
and industries in Belgium, but the headline total was heavily influenced by a
small number of large transactions. Early-stage investment remained active,
while the bulk of capital was concentrated in the largest deals.
For further insights into funding trends across the European
technology ecosystem, check out Tech.eu's
Funding Explorer, free and open to
everyone.
Here are the companies that raised the most in H1 2026.
1
Kpler
Amount raised in H1 2026: $1B
Kpler provides data, analytics and intelligence for global physical trade, covering commodity markets, maritime activity and related supply chains.
Its platform combines real-time trade flows, asset and vessel tracking, proprietary data, analytics and market insights to help businesses and governments understand market movements, manage risk and support decision-making. The company’s coverage spans areas including energy, dry bulk, power and maritime transport.
In H1 2026, Kpler raised $1 billion through a strategic growth equity investment, intended to support expansion into adjacent markets, its targeted growth strategy and accelerated development of new products.
2
Aikido Security
Amount raised in H1 2026: $60M
Aikido Security develops an application security platform designed to help software teams identify, prioritise and fix vulnerabilities across code, cloud and runtime environments.
The platform brings together capabilities including static code analysis, software composition analysis, infrastructure-as-code scanning, container security, penetration testing and runtime protection, with automation used to reduce manual security work and remediate vulnerabilities.
The company raised $60 million in H1 2026 through a Series B, supporting its next phase of product development around self-securing software and continuous, autonomous penetration testing.
3
Magnax
Amount raised in H1 2026: €35.5M
Magnax develops yokeless axial flux electric motor technology for high-performance industrial and electrification applications.
Its motor architecture is designed to provide high power and torque density in a compact form and can be applied across areas including electric mobility, industrial drives, robotics, machinery automation and aerospace. Magnax commercialises its technology through specialised companies targeting different applications, including Traxial for ground e-mobility and Axyal for aerospace propulsion.
In H1 2026, Magnax secured €35.5 million to industrialise its axial flux motor portfolio and support high-volume production.
4
D-CRBN
Amount raised in H1 2026: €17.5M
D-CRBN is a company that develops electrified plasma technology for converting captured CO₂ into carbon monoxide and syngas that can be used as industrial feedstocks.
Its modular technology uses renewable electricity to convert CO₂, providing an alternative to fossil-based inputs for industries such as chemicals and manufacturing. The company is developing the technology as a carbon utilisation approach that enables industrial businesses to recycle emissions into new carbon-based materials.
D-CRBN raised €17.5 million in H1 2026 to scale its first industrial demonstration units, expand its engineering and operations teams, and accelerate the commercial rollout of its CO₂-to-CO and syngas platform.
5
Rainbow Crops
Amount raised in H1 2026: €15.7M
A spin-out from the VIB–UGent ecosystem, Rainbow Crops develops technologies to accelerate the creation of resilient, high-performing crop varieties.
Its Trait Foundry platform combines AI-powered trait discovery, genome engineering and validation to address complex characteristics such as yield stability, drought and heat resilience, and input efficiency. The company works with seed and breeding partners to translate biological insights into improved crop varieties.
In H1 2026, Rainbow Crops secured a total of €15.7 million, across two rounds, to advance its crop engineering platform, expand its application across additional crops, and develop climate-resilient varieties.
6
Tekst.com
Amount raised in H1 2026: €11.5M
Built to help enterprises automate complex business processes, Tekst’s AI-powered platform connects with existing systems such as inboxes, ERP and CRM platforms, and documents.
It uses process intelligence and AI agents to map workflows and automate repetitive operational tasks across areas including quotes, orders, claims and customer service, without requiring companies to replace their existing systems.
Tekst secured €11.5 million in Series A funding in H1 2026 to further develop its product, support international expansion, and grow its engineering and go-to-market teams.
7
Timefold
Amount raised in H1 2026: $13M
Designed for complex planning and scheduling problems, Timefold provides a developer platform for embedding optimisation capabilities into software applications.
Its technology combines AI-powered software with deterministic optimisation algorithms and supports use cases including vehicle routing, employee shift scheduling and task scheduling. The platform is designed to help organisations account for operational constraints and automate decisions such as assigning workers to jobs, responding to disruptions and creating compliant schedules.
In H1 2026, Timefold secured $13 million in Series A funding to accelerate its US expansion and meet growing enterprise demand for scheduling optimisation infrastructure.
8
Qover
Amount raised in H1 2026: $12M
Qover operates an embedded insurance platform that enables businesses and insurers to launch, manage and scale digital insurance programmes.
Its modular, API-first technology covers the insurance lifecycle from product and policy configuration to payments, claims, customer care and compliance, and can be integrated into existing apps, websites and platforms. The system is designed to support different insurance products, partners, countries and risk carriers through a configurable infrastructure.
Qover raised $12 million in H1 2026 through a growth capital facility from CIBC Innovation Banking, with the capital earmarked for continued investment in its orchestration platform, AI capabilities and operational infrastructure.
9
Harmoney
Amount raised in H1 2026: €10M
Focused on compliance and counterparty risk management, Harmoney develops a modular software platform for financial institutions and regulated businesses.
Its technology connects customers, counterparties, compliance teams, external data providers and core systems to manage workflows across the client and third-party lifecycle. The platform supports areas including digital onboarding, KYC and AML processes, client lifecycle management and third-party risk management, with AI used to automate and support compliance activities.
In H1 2026, Harmoney received a €10 million investment to deepen support for existing clients, scale its international go-to-market organisation and further invest in AI-driven product development for Counterparty Risk Management.
10
neuroClues
Amount raised in H1 2026: €10M
Using eye movements as measurable neurological biomarkers, neuroClues has developed a portable medical platform that records, visualises and analyses eye movements to support neurological assessment.
Its CE-marked Class IIa medical device uses high-speed cameras to capture eye movements, while proprietary algorithms calculate objective biomarkers that clinicians can use alongside other neurological examinations to support diagnosis and monitor disease progression.
neuroClues raised €10 million in Series A funding in H1 2026 to accelerate commercial deployment in Europe and prepare for market entry in the US.
11
WARREN
Amount raised in H1 2026: €10M
Combining workplace pensions with financial guidance, Warren provides a platform designed to help employees manage their retirement savings and better understand their finances.
The company operates its own occupational pension fund, which invests through a diversified portfolio of ETFs, while its app provides members with information about their pension, compensation and benefits. It also offers AI-powered financial coaching alongside access to human advisers.
Warren secured €10 million in seed funding in H1 2026 to expand in Belgium, prepare for entry into other European markets, grow its team, further develop its pension and financial coaching products, and scale the platform to more employees.
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