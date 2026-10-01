Belgium’s top-funded tech companies in H1 2026

Belgian tech companies raised €1.09 billion in H1 2026, although funding was highly concentrated at the top of the market, with Kpler accounting for around 79 per cent of the total capital raised.

Early-stage deals made up a significant share of activity by number, while larger later-stage and growth investments drove the overall funding value. Series A rounds attracted around €50 million, seed funding reached close to €38 million, and pre-seed rounds raised approximately €5.5 million.

Funding was also distributed across a broad range of industries. Analytics led by value due to Kpler's €859.2 million investment, followed by software with around €97.6 million and transportation with €35.5 million. Fintech, deeptech, healthcare, agritech and AI also attracted investment, alongside smaller rounds across logistics, recruitment, foodtech, legaltech and other sectors.

Overall, H1 2026 showed broad funding activity across stages and industries in Belgium, but the headline total was heavily influenced by a small number of large transactions. Early-stage investment remained active, while the bulk of capital was concentrated in the largest deals.

For further insights into funding trends across the European technology ecosystem, check out Tech.eu's Funding Explorer, free and open to everyone.

Here are the companies that raised the most in H1 2026.