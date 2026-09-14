Chift raises €10.5M Series A to scale financial connectivity across Europe

Brussels-based fintech Chift has raised €10.5 million in Series A funding to scale its financial software connectivity platform across Europe and further develop its AI capabilities. The round was led by BlackFin Capital Partners, with existing investors Entourage, Shapers, Seeder Fund and Wallonie Entreprendre also participating.

Founded in 2022 by Gauthier Henroz, Henry Hertoghe and Matthieu Hertoghe, Chift develops infrastructure that enables software companies to connect their products with financial tools used by businesses, including accounting, invoicing, point-of-sale, e-commerce, payment and property management systems.

Businesses increasingly rely on multiple software products to manage their financial operations, but connecting these systems can require providers to build and maintain separate integrations for different platforms and markets. Chift aims to simplify this process through a unified API, allowing software companies to integrate once and connect their products with more than 120 financial systems across six categories.

The company sees the growing adoption of AI and the introduction of e-invoicing requirements across Europe as increasing demand for interoperability between financial software. AI-based financial products depend on access to data held across existing business systems, while the wider adoption of electronic invoicing is moving more financial processes onto digital platforms.

Commenting on these changes, Gauthier Henroz, co-founder and CEO of Chift, said:

AI and e-invoicing are rebuilding the entire financial software market, and businesses run on more tools than ever. Interoperability is becoming the defining problem of European SMB finance. Its fragmentation makes that harder to build than anywhere, as systems are split across 27 countries. That is exactly why we build the infrastructure that connects it all.

The Series A funding will support Chift's entry into additional European markets and further development of its AI capabilities. The company plans to connect AI products requiring access to financial data and develop integrations that can configure themselves with less manual setup.