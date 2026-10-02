Headline closes $400M fund, Oura delays IPO, and Fedorov launches Army of Robots

This week, we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €3.9 billion and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
This week took me from Bilbao to Angers. In Bilbao, I was at BIOSPAIN 2026, digging into the startups, investment, and technologies emerging from Spain’s growing biotech ecosystem — as well as the bigger questions around Europe’s competitiveness and strategic autonomy.
Then it was on to Angers, France, where Bull opened a new production building as part of an €80 million redevelopment that will double its production capacity for supercomputers and AI infrastructure.
I’ll be following up on both, particularly the startup, scale-up, and European sovereignty angles.
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💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇬🇧 Nscale raises $3.36B in pre-IPO financing to accelerate full-stack AI cloud expansion
🇩🇪 Reverion raises €154M and plans to hire 800 people in a new factory
🇸🇪 Micromobility company Voi secures €150M RCF to redeem outstanding bonds and scale its fleet
🇩🇰 Onomondo raises €100M+ to scale its global IoT infrastructure
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇭🇷 Croatian RPA platform Robotiq.ai to be acquired by Indian HCLSoftware
🇬🇧 Lottie snaps up CareMaster as AI push moves deeper into care operations
🇫🇷 Airbus has acquired French cybersecurity company Quarkslab
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💰 Mistral and Black Forest Labs backer Headline closes $400M European fund
💵 DIG Ventures closes $120M Fund III to back Europe’s AI infrastructure startups
💸 Sofinnova Partners closes oversubscribed €82M Sofinnova MD Start IV fund
🗞️ In other (important) news
🦄 Blackwall jumps 368% to become Estonia’s newest unicorn
💍 Oura delays $15B US IPO
🤖 “Make robots fight instead of people”: Mykhailo Fedorov launches Army of Robots — and you could be its CTO
🔧 Trace.Space launches Trinity to tackle hardware engineering’s next bottleneck
🇩🇪 Berlin’s Apheris and Ginkgo bring pharma giants together to train AI on 10,000 antibodies
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇪🇺 Apply AI Summit brings Europe’s push for real-world AI adoption to Brussels
💻 Good Tape raises fresh funding and launches Explore to uncover stories buried in old interviews
🤖 Interhuman AI wants to teach AI what humans say without words
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇩🇪 Ahron raises €2.2M to automate HR processes with AI
🇩🇰 From six engineering students to 10M users: Tryp.com raises €1.9M
🇪🇪 ‘Shopify of mobile apps’ bilt.me raises $700,000 to turn ideas into mobile businesses
🇩🇰 Sovera Security secures €535,000 from EIFO to build sovereign AI cybersecurity
🇷🇴 Kyndred raises €500,000 from Early Game Ventures to build AI companions
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