Headline closes $400M fund, Oura delays IPO, and Fedorov launches Army of Robots

This week, we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €3.9 billion and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

This week took me from Bilbao to Angers. In Bilbao, I was at BIOSPAIN 2026, digging into the startups, investment, and technologies emerging from Spain’s growing biotech ecosystem — as well as the bigger questions around Europe’s competitiveness and strategic autonomy.

Then it was on to Angers, France, where Bull opened a new production building as part of an €80 million redevelopment that will double its production capacity for supercomputers and AI infrastructure.

I’ll be following up on both, particularly the startup, scale-up, and European sovereignty angles.

If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.

❗ Want to explore the data in more detail? The free, open-access Tech.eu Funding Explorer offers deeper insights into funding rounds, investor activity, company profiles and market trends.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇧 Nscale raises $3.36B in pre-IPO financing to accelerate full-stack AI cloud expansion

🇩🇪 Reverion raises €154M and plans to hire 800 people in a new factory

🇸🇪 Micromobility company Voi secures €150M RCF to redeem outstanding bonds and scale its fleet

🇩🇰 Onomondo raises €100M+ to scale its global IoT infrastructure

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇭🇷 Croatian RPA platform Robotiq.ai to be acquired by Indian HCLSoftware

🇬🇧 Lottie snaps up CareMaster as AI push moves deeper into care operations

🇫🇷 Airbus has acquired French cybersecurity company Quarkslab

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💰 Mistral and Black Forest Labs backer Headline closes $400M European fund



💵 DIG Ventures closes $120M Fund III to back Europe’s AI infrastructure startups



💸 Sofinnova Partners closes oversubscribed €82M Sofinnova MD Start IV fund

🗞️ In other (important) news

🦄 Blackwall jumps 368% to become Estonia’s newest unicorn

💍 Oura delays $15B US IPO

🤖 “Make robots fight instead of people”: Mykhailo Fedorov launches Army of Robots — and you could be its CTO

🔧 Trace.Space launches Trinity to tackle hardware engineering’s next bottleneck

🇩🇪 Berlin’s Apheris and Ginkgo bring pharma giants together to train AI on 10,000 antibodies

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇪🇺 Apply AI Summit brings Europe’s push for real-world AI adoption to Brussels

💻 Good Tape raises fresh funding and launches Explore to uncover stories buried in old interviews

🤖 Interhuman AI wants to teach AI what humans say without words

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇩🇪 Ahron raises €2.2M to automate HR processes with AI

🇩🇰 From six engineering students to 10M users: Tryp.com raises €1.9M

🇪🇪 ‘Shopify of mobile apps’ bilt.me raises $700,000 to turn ideas into mobile businesses

🇩🇰 Sovera Security secures €535,000 from EIFO to build sovereign AI cybersecurity

🇷🇴 Kyndred raises €500,000 from Early Game Ventures to build AI companions