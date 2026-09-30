Ahron raises €2.2M to automate HR processes with AI

Munich-based HR tech startup Ahron has raised €2.2 million in a funding round led by Cusp Capital, with participation from superangels and a group of business angels from the HR sector, including Sabine Kohleisen, former Board Member for HR at Mercedes-Benz Group.

Founded at the end of last year by Carl Hoffmann and Rado Pavlov, Ahron is developing an AI agent-based platform designed to automate HR processes across companies' existing systems. Rather than adding another standalone HR tool, its technology operates as a layer on top of an organisation's existing HR software.

The company is targeting the fragmentation of enterprise HR systems, with large organisations often using more than a hundred different tools that have limited connectivity. Ahron aims to give AI agents the context and common rules needed to handle processes across these systems, from collecting feedback from hiring managers and auditing payroll runs to managing employee onboarding.

Central to the platform is a partnership with Celonis. Ahron uses Celonis's Process Intelligence technology to create a digital twin of HR processes using data from a company's existing systems. This allows the platform to identify where AI can be applied and provide its agents with the context required to carry out tasks.

Ahron is also developing a central control layer through which companies can define and manage policies and guardrails governing how AI agents operate across HR processes.

HR is a particularly sensitive area. When AI agents operate independently here, they need clear guardrails and policies to make sure they always act within the rules.

That's exactly what our platform enables: companies can define and manage those guardrails and policies centrally across the entire HR context – for every process and every agent alike,

said Rado Pavlov, co-founder and COO of Ahron.

The company says its technology is intended to reduce the time HR teams spend on repetitive administrative work, allowing them to focus more of their capacity on areas such as talent development, leadership and company culture.

Since the start of the year, Ahron has generated more than €1 million in annual recurring revenue and secured customers across the US and Europe.

Our customers don't measure success by how many AI agents they've deployed. They measure it by what actually counts: faster processes, meaningfully lower costs, and HR teams who can put their capacity where it truly creates value – leadership, development, culture. That's the standard we hold ourselves to at Ahron,

said Carl Hoffmann, co-founder and CEO of Ahron.

Ahron will use the funding to develop its product, particularly the central control layer that provides context to its AI agents, and expand internationally.