Oura delays $15BN US IPO

Finland-founded smart ring maker Oura is delaying its US IPO due to market uncertainty, it said today.

Oura said it had taken the decision to postpone listing on the Nasdaq “despite strong demand”.

Oura, which was founded in Finland in 2013, did not provide a date for when it intends to IPO.

Tom Hale, the Oura chief executive, said: “Our mission is to empower people to live healthier, longer, and an IPO is just one step in our journey.

"We aim to deliver an extraordinary initial public offering for our employees and investors and we have the luxury of choosing our moment. In the meantime, we will execute against the opportunities ahead.”

Oura said that its business had “further strengthened” since it started the IPO process and that revenues were expected to grow 90 per cent in 2026 on the previous year.

Oura, known for its popular smart rings, had been seeking a $15bn valuation. It sells smart rings which track sleep, recovery, activity, stress and health signals and is partucular popular for sleep and recovery tracking.

IMAGE: Oura