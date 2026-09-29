Belgian construction tech Spotable raises €4M for international expansion

Ghent-based construction tech company Spotable has raised €4 million in seed funding to further develop its platform and accelerate its expansion across Europe and the United States. The round was arranged by investment broker The Harbour, with investors including Jonas Dhaenens of team.blue, Christophe Morbee of NewSchool.vc, and the family office of Hilde Cloostermans and Philip Corens. Arne Vandendriessche, former CEO of Signpost and recently appointed CEO of Get Driven, is also participating.

Founded in 2024 by Sebastien Vandendriessche (CEO), Julie Dumoulin (CRO) and Pieter-Jan Philips (CTO), Spotable initially developed software to help small roofing companies streamline measuring and quoting. The founders launched the first version of the platform three months later and began selling it commercially a year ago.

Spotable is targeting manual processes in the construction industry, where roofers can spend an average of eight hours per project measuring buildings and preparing quotes. The company says many quotes are still created in Excel and require tradespeople to visit potential projects in person before knowing whether they will secure the work.

Software for roofers wasn't exactly the obvious foundation for an international technology company eighteen months ago. That's precisely where we saw an opportunity: giving contractors technology that's fast, reliable and easy to use. No more paperwork, just real results,

said Sebastien Vandendriessche, co-founder and CEO of Spotable.

Starting with a building's address, Spotable uses geographic data and artificial intelligence to digitally measure the structure and create a 3D representation. The platform can then calculate quantities, link materials and prices, generate quotes and support the process through to ordering.

The technology has expanded beyond its initial focus on roofers to connect contractors, distributors and building material manufacturers. Contractors can use the platform to calculate requirements and prepare quotes, while distributors can integrate their product ranges and pricing, and manufacturers can make their products available within the tradesperson's decision-making process.

With the new funding, Spotable plans to further develop its product and accelerate its international expansion. Following its growth in Belgium and the Netherlands, the company is targeting larger European construction markets including France and Germany, where it plans to onboard more construction companies and establish partnerships with distributors and manufacturers.

Spotable is also expanding into the United States, where it has already tested its technology at trade fairs and established its first commercial presence.