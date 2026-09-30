Onomondo raises €100M+ to scale its global IoT infrastructure

Copenhagen-based IoT infrastructure and connectivity company Onomondo has raised more than €100 million in a combined investment led by Aspirity Partners, which has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake. EIFO, Denmark’s sovereign investment fund and an Onomondo backer since 2021, will increase its investment alongside Aspirity.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Onomondo is a pioneer in the global IoT infrastructure space, powered by a proprietary, end-to-end technology stack built to navigate a world experiencing accelerating device connectivity.

Just as platforms like AWS simplified cloud deployment for global enterprises, Onomondo abstracts away network friction to provide the invisible architecture driving this universal “connectivity of everything”.

As physical AI moves decision-making onto devices themselves, those devices need infrastructure that reaches them wherever they are. Onomondo provides that foundation by enabling intelligence directly at the ‘Edge’.

With native access to nearly 700 networks worldwide, the company grants enterprises total control, flexibility, and orchestration over their assets.

This seamless ecosystem is driven by Onomondo’s deployed infrastructure, spanning strategically across the device, the Radio Access Network (RAN), and the cloud, anchored by patented Cloud Connectors and a proprietary technology stack.

Onomondo’s technology includes its SoftSIM technology and the ability to deploy hybrid public and private networks. Its infrastructure enables connected devices to move between private networks and global public networks.

This infrastructure allows companies to collect, process and act on real-world data in places where conventional connectivity is often difficult, from ships and trucks to factories and remote industrial sites.



The hybrid network capability is anchored by their deployment of what is believed to be the world’s largest private LTE network at sea across more than 450 Maersk vessels, allowing these assets to transition seamlessly between private shipboard networks and global public networks.

More than 500 customers use Onomondo’s technology, including Maersk, Carlsberg and Husqvarna.

According to Henrik Aagaard, CTO and co-founder of Onomondo, for decades, technological progress was limited by our ability to process huge amounts of data.

“AI has changed that. The next challenge is creating the right data and getting it to the right place. That is an infrastructure problem, and it is the problem we have spent eight years solving. O



ur network gives customers a consistent way to connect devices, create data and build intelligence into the physical world.”

Rasmus Jensen, CEO of Onomondo, shared that the traditional market approach has been to offer simple connectivity and leave the enterprise to manage the operational complexity around it.

“We took a fundamentally different path by building the foundational infrastructure layer that was missing, a single, unified platform connecting the device, the network, and the cloud across global operations.”

Onomondo closely aligns with Aspirity’s Enterprise Technology & Connectivity Services (ETS) secular focus and is the direct downstream outcome of the firm’s thematic origination efforts. Onomondo matches the firm’s thesis of backing highly scalable platforms that are essential to modern business operations.

In terms of investors, he commented:

“We chose Aspirity because they immediately recognised our structural differentiation and share our vision for the platform’s future.



Their deep sector expertise makes them the ideal partner as we accelerate our international expansion and unlock new commercial opportunities.”



According to Ralph Choufani, Co-Founder & Partner at Aspirity Partners, we are witnessing a profound structural shift from merely linking endpoints to the internet toward orchestrating a ubiquitous and continuous fabric of connectivity.

“As the physical AI revolution accelerates, managing billions of distributed devices requires intelligence at the network level, deep observability, and absolute control from the cloud to the Edge.

Co-Founders Henrik and Michael, and the team have built a genuinely exceptional and unique platform that solves these complex challenges by controlling its own global infrastructure and end-to-end technology stack.”

The combined investment will help drive market expansion and product development, in particular positioning the platform to capture entirely new, untapped opportunities across the expanding global IoT landscape.



