Aspirity Partners closes debut €875M Fund to back Europe’s next B2B tech champions

Pan-European private equity firm Aspirity Partners has announced the final close of its inaugural fund, Aspirity Partners I (AP I), at over €875 million.



The fundraise reached its hard cap within six months after formal launch and was significantly oversubscribed.

The Firm focuses on growth buyouts and strategic minority investments in Financial Technology & Services, as well as Enterprise Technology & Connectivity Services. It typically invests €50–€150 million per transaction in companies with valuations of up to €500 million.

Aspirity partners with European, Europe-headquartered businesses that provide mission-critical, B2B technology-enabled services in sub-sectors benefiting from long-term secular growth, where deep sector expertise is a key differentiator.



Founder and Managing Partner Joseph O’Mara brings over two decades of transatlantic private equity expertise from leading institutions. Joseph is joined by co-founder Ralph Choufani, who brings over a decade of complementary private equity experience. Together, they have built a high-performance team of professionals, blending deep sector investment insight with hands-on operational experience.



The Aspirity ecosystem is supported by a network of globally recognised founders, entrepreneurs, and senior executives who provide specialist insights and functional support. This partnership-centric engagement model enables Aspirity to drive high-impact initiatives, accelerate internationalisation, and unlock transformative growth for portfolio companies.



The Fund received strong interest from blue-chip investors globally, attracting commitments from highly regarded institutional investors across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

The investor base includes leading endowments and foundations, pension funds, global family offices, insurance companies, and fund-of-funds.



Joseph O’Mara, Managing Partner, commented:

“We greatly appreciate the trust our investors have placed in us and their shared conviction in the significant opportunities within European Financial and Enterprise Technology Services.



This is an important moment for Aspirity, and we are energised by the journey and opportunities ahead.”

Ralph Choufani, Partner, added:

“We look forward to delivering on our strategy, partnering with exceptional management teams, and supporting them to reach their full potential."

