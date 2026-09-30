From six engineering students to 10M users: Tryp.com raises €1.9M

Traveltech Tryp.com has raised €1.9 million in funding in a round led by Point Capital Partners. Iberis Capital, which led Tryp.com’s previous round, also participated alongside angel investors. The company’s total funding now stands at €5.9 million.

Founded in Odense in 2021 by six engineering students, the company is headquartered in Copenhagen and operates a licensed travel agency in Lisbon. ​

Tryp.com is an AI-native online travel agency that builds and books complete multimodal trips (flights, trains, buses, ferries, stays and transfers) in a single booking. ​ Tryp.com starts from a budget and a time window, not a destination. Its engine tracks more than 80 million fares across flights, trains, buses and ferries, plus 28 million stays, and stitches them into one trip with one booking. Virtual interlining across 7,000+ locations lets it sell routes no single carrier offers. ​

A personalised "For you" feed, built from click-stream data and collaborative filtering, replaces the search box. Support runs 24/7 through the AI assistant Sandra and the service team. ​

Tryp.com has bet on AI from its first line of code. Half of its bookings come from travellers who never typed a search and bought straight from its recommendations. After just four interactions, its personalisation model almost triples the click rate on suggested trips. Recent releases include personalised trip suggestions and transfers that connect every leg of a trip. ​

The round follows a period of rapid growth for Tryp.com. The company has passed 10 million users since launch and now reaches around 1 million users a month. It says sales have grown roughly fourfold annually on average since 2022, with sales up 4x and revenue more than tripling so far in 2026. In September alone, sales exceeded €1.2 million — more than in the whole of 2024 — while the platform now sells around 14,000 tickets a month, equivalent to filling 18 Airbus A320s every week.

"We started as six engineering students in Odense, frustrated with how hard it was to plan a trip. Ten million users later, an airline runs its holiday platform on the same engine. This round takes that technology to more partners without losing the capital efficiency that got us here,” shared André Rangel de Sousa, co-founder and CEO of Tryp.com.

Tryp.com says its Country Manager programme, which pays young brand ambassadors across Europe based on sales, generates around 40 million views a month and helps keep customer acquisition costs low. Its technology also powers WIZZ Holidays, the AI package holiday platform launched by Wizz Air in July 2026. ​

According to Pedro Ceia, Investment Manager, Point Capital Partners, Tryp.com carves a unique niche at the intersection of travel search and booking, with a focus on flexible, budget-conscious travellers seeking complex, multi-stop journeys:

“With over 10 million users, its technology has already secured a strategic partnership with Wizz Air, a collaboration set to accelerate its growth. ​ The company is led by an A-player founding team that has consistently executed on its vision." ​

"We led the previous round of funding for Tryp.com because this team builds complex travel technology in a very capital-efficient way," said João Henriques, Partner, Iberis Capital. ​

The new funding will take the platform to more travel brands, launch experiences and activity-led trips before year-end, and prepare expansion into Asia and the Americas.