Inbolt raises €11M to bring real-time vision and intelligence to industrial robots

Paris-based industrial robotics company Inbolt has raised €11 million in funding to support its international growth and entry into the data centre and electronics manufacturing sectors. The round was led by new investor Shift4Good, with participation from Bridges Climate Transition Partners and existing investors BNP Paribas Développement and Ora Global. The investment brings Inbolt’s total funding to €30 million.

Founded in 2019 by Rudy Cohen (CEO), Albane Dersy (COO) and Louis Dumas (CTO), Inbolt develops technology that enables industrial robots to perceive their surroundings and adapt their movements in real time.

The company is targeting a limitation in industrial automation: even in highly automated factories, robots can struggle to respond to variations such as misaligned parts or tooling wear. When conditions change, robots can stall, generate errors or produce defective parts, contributing to costly production downtime.

Inbolt combines 3D vision with a hardware-agnostic AI software layer that allows robots to perceive changes in their environment and adjust their control loops in real time. The technology can be deployed on both new and existing production lines, allowing manufacturers to upgrade their automation without replacing installed equipment.

The system runs natively on major robot platforms and is already deployed on more than 200 robots in over 100 factories across three continents, with customers including Bosch, Beko, Flex, Ford, Stellantis and Toyota.

Robots have been running blind for fifty years. Fixing that isn't about better hardware. It's about giving every robot, regardless of make or model, the intelligence to see and adapt in real time. This round lets us bring that to manufacturers everywhere, not just the ones with the deepest integration budgets,

said Rudy Cohen, co-founder and CEO of Inbolt.

The company will use the funding to support its growth in the US, where it opened a Detroit office in 2026, and across APAC. It also plans to enter two new sectors: data centres and electronics manufacturing.