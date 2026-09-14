Europe at "acute risk of marginalisation" unless billions in AI funding committed, warns new report

Europe should commit to €100 billion in data centre spend, tripling its share of global computing power, and bring frontier AI expertise and technology into EU institutions, according to a new report by more than a dozen senior policymakers, economists and AI experts.

The report, whose authors include a former EU Commission executive vice-president and a French Nobel laureate, warns that Europe risks being left irreversibly beholden to a handful of foreign governments and individuals if it does not put AI infrastructure on European soil.

The report, called Transformative AI Strategy for Europe, which can be read here, outlines recommendations to ensure that Europe can thrive in the new AI era. It comes amid calls that Europe needs to build up its sovereign AI offering and become less reliant on US and Chinese technology.

The report’s key recommendations include Europe committing €100 billion to triple Europe’s computing capacity from five per cent to 15 per cent by 2030 - and attracting €1.5 trillion from private investors; launching a new Member State Alliance for AI supply chain security; and ensuring that AI threats are built into crisis preparedness plans.

Computing capacity increase can be achieved by making it easier to build data centres across the bloc, a move which would help the bloc access frontier AI models, the report says.

The report details how Europe can secure access to frontier AI, boost the growth of infrastructure built on European soil, protect its citizens from AI-related crises such as cyberattacks and biosecurity threats, and ensure its institutions can keep pace with other global powers.

But the authors of the report which include Nobel laureate Philippe Aghion and former European Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, warn that time is of the essence as the US and China push ahead with investment and attracting top talent.

Margrethe Vestager, former executive vice-president of the European Commission, commented: “We cannot allow Europe to become a playground for foreign powers. Our citizens are already bearing the economic and social consequences of decisions taken elsewhere. AI will accelerate this development, transforming our personal lives and relations, learning and jobs at an unprecedented pace. If the value is created outside our borders, we will face these changes with fewer means to address them. This should concern us far more deeply than it currently does. We need to act. Across the Union, governments are either not taking AI seriously or are focusing on other priorities. The recommendations in this report are concrete and ready for immediate implementation. The Commission and Member States can act on them now. Nothing should stop us!”

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