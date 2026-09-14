Open Cosmos secures €300M to expand satellite intelligence and connectivity

European satellite company Open Cosmos has secured €300 million in funding to expand its satellite manufacturing capacity and accelerate the deployment of its connectivity and Earth observation services. The round was led by European investors and included participation from ETF Partners, Lightrock, British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI), Institut Català de Finances (ICF) and Entrepreneurs First. Convex, the National Security Strategic Investment Fund (NSSIF), Phoenix Court, home of LocalGlobe and Latitude, and Claret Capital Partners also participated.

Open Cosmos develops satellite infrastructure and services for governments, space agencies and businesses. Its operations span satellite design and manufacturing, shared satellite constellations, connectivity and the processing of satellite data into operational intelligence.

The company's technology is organised across four areas. OpenOrbit designs, builds and operates satellites, while OpenConstellation enables governments and organisations to share satellite infrastructure. ConnectedCosmos provides broadband and IoT communications between satellites, orbit and Earth, and DataCosmos processes imagery and sensor data to support near-real-time monitoring and decision-making.

To support the deployment of these services, Open Cosmos currently operates four factories across Europe, with the capacity to manufacture one satellite per day.

Demand for this type of infrastructure is growing as European governments invest in sovereign satellite communications and Earth observation capabilities. Global venture capital investment in space reached $11.3 billion in the first half of 2026, compared with $10.1 billion across the whole of 2025, according to figures cited by Open Cosmos.

Rafel Jorda Siquier, founder and CEO of Open Cosmos, said space infrastructure is becoming increasingly important for governments and businesses seeking secure communications and operational data through resilient systems.

By bringing together satellites, secure communications and AI-powered data services, we’re creating a system that transforms information from orbit into something that governments and enterprises can act on. This investment allows us to accelerate that vision.

Open Cosmos will use new capital to expand ConnectedCosmos, grow OpenConstellation and DataCosmos, and increase its satellite manufacturing capacity. The company also plans to expand its engineering, manufacturing and software teams across its operations in the UK, Spain, Portugal and Greece, where it employs close to 400 people.