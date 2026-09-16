ETFBOOK raises $13M to expand ETF data and analytics globally

ETFBOOK (SquaredData AG) has raised $13 million in a funding round to expand its ETF data and analytics platform into the Americas and Asia-Pacific. Expedition Growth Capital led the round with participation from existing investor BlackFin Capital Partners.

ETFBOOK provides data infrastructure and analytics for the exchange-traded fund market, bringing fragmented ETF data from multiple sources into a standardised platform. Its products are used by ETF issuers, fund administrators, market makers, authorised participants and buy-side investors including asset and wealth managers and hedge funds.

The company is targeting a growing data challenge as the global ETF market expands. According to ETFBOOK, global ETF assets under management have reached $25 trillion and are on track to approach $35 trillion by 2030. More than 1,300 new funds have launched across Europe and the US so far in 2026, increasing the volume of data that market participants need to process and reconcile.

Global capital has been moving out of mutual funds and into ETFs for years, and there is no turning back. What never kept up is the data and analytics underneath this growth, globally and for AI-native applications.

There is no single source of truth for global ETF markets across ETF data layers. That's the problem ETFBOOK is solving, and this round is what takes our AI-native approach from the EMEA region into the AMER and APAC markets,

said Pawel Janus, co-founder and CEO of ETFBOOK.

ETFBOOK's platform connects and normalises ETF data to provide clients with a single source for building their own applications or using the company's analytics. Its offering spans three areas: Data, which provides access to standardised information through APIs, Analytics, delivered through ETFBOOK's web application, and Workforce, which allows clients to combine verified ETF data and workflows with their own or third-party sources for ETF data operations.

The company is also adding an AI conversational layer to its products and has developed AI tools to support data ingestion, processing and distribution.

Bartlomiej Igla, co-founder and CTO of ETFBOOK, said the company's architecture is designed to automate core operations without requiring headcount to grow at the same rate. He added that the new funding will allow ETFBOOK to broaden its product offering and data coverage as it expands internationally.

The company plans to use the investment to add more ETF markets and deeper datasets to its coverage, expand the analytics available through its web platform and strengthen its presence in the Americas and Asia-Pacific. ETFBOOK is establishing a US entity and a New York office as part of the expansion, alongside a team in Hong Kong and further hiring at its Kraków delivery hub.