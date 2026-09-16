Zopa moves into AI voice banking services 

Zopa customers can now send money to friends and settle invoices through AI voice technology, as the UK digital bank moves into conversational banking. Customers of the savings and current account bank, which has over two million customers, can now verbally tell an AI-powered personal digital banking assistant to manage everyday banking tasks.

Zopa is billing it as a move which will allow its customers to manage money more quickly and reduce manual processes. The tech has been trialled and is now rolling out to all Zopa’s current account customers.

It allows customers to manage their everyday finances, complete day-to-day banking tasks such as payments and money transfers, and plan their financial lives, through AI voice. For example, users snap a photo of a bill and tell Zopa what they need, by voice, or by written chat.

The AI assistant also remembers and can personalise experiences, says Zopa. The tech is built on Zopa’s proprietary AI platform and ”agentic architecture” and comes amid other challenger banks offering an increasing number of AI-powered services to their customers.

Clare Gambardella, chief customer officer, Zopa, said: “Ask Zopa redefines the role of a bank in our customers’ lives, from simplifying day to day tasks and money management to actively helping people plan, save and make smarter decisions in real time.”